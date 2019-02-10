The Year of the Pig
The Chinese New Year Festival kicked off around the world on Tuesday, Feb. 5 and will last through Feb. 19. According to the Chinese calendar, it’s the year 4717. China’s lunar calendar corresponds with the cycle of the moon and always begins on the second new moon before March Equinox.
The calendar
Each lunar year is governed by one of 12 animals, whose characteristics are tempered by one of the five Chinese elements — metal, water, wood, fire and earth. The calendar dates to 2600 B.C., when Emperor Huang Ti introduced the first cycle of the zodiac. This year is the year of the pig, which represents good fortune.
Common traditions
Chinese New Year traditions include reuniting with family, lighting firecrackers, buying new clothes, and decorating. All over the world, the occasion is marked in various ways, including parades featuring enormous and vibrantly painted papier-mache dragons, parties and other special events. Vendors sell their wares at outdoor markets. Musicians play drums to celebrate a time of renewed hope for the future. Many families present red envelopes (hongbao) containing money to children and loved ones.
Lucky food
Dumplings: Legend has it that the more dumplings you can fit into your stomach, the more money you will make in the new year.
Noodles: Long noodles are served as a symbol of longevity.
Tangerines and oranges: These fruits are symbols of a better year ahead. The words for tangerine and orange in Chinese resemble the words for luck and success, respectively. Their bright color also symbolizes gold, hence the fruits have a meaning of bringing good luck and wealth. During the celebrations, they are frequently exchanged as gifts.
Born in the Year of the Pig
Though not wasteful spenders, they will let themselves enjoy life. They love entertainment and will occasionally treat themselves. They are a bit materialistic, but this is motivation for them to work hard. Being able to hold solid objects in their hands gives them security.
Women born in the year of the pig attend social events whenever possible and are full of excitement. They can be over-friendly and forget to give others personal space. At home, they are highly organized.
Men born in the year of the pig are focused, optimistic and gentle. Though they are cool-headed, they can be gullible. They are quiet and love learning, but do not always put their knowledge into words.
Strengths: Warm-hearted, good-tempered, loyal, honest, gentle
Weaknesses: Naive, gullible, sluggish, short-tempered
Pigs are most compatible with tigers, rabbits and goats, and least compatible with snakes and monkeys.
The year of one's zodiac sign is often their most unlucky, so pigs should take care to avoid potential pitfalls. Attend happy events such as weddings or family gatherings to bring good luck. Keep up hard work and stay out of conflict at work. A lack of relationship drama will allow pigs to focus on making new friends and connections.
Pigs should take small illnesses seriously to avoid them turning into larger problems and get regular checkups. Seasonal changes can affect pigs' health. This year will be one to set yourself up for success and opportunities in the long term.
Lucky things for Pigs
- Colors: yellow, gray, brown
- Numbers: 2, 5, 8
- Mineral: agate
- Directions of auspiciousness: southeast, east
- Directions of wealth: northeast
- Directions of love: north
Unlucky things
- Colors: blue, green
- Numbers: 1, 7, 9
— Compiled from various sources