$575,000
The Eastern corridor of the Upper Rattlesnake Valley, renown for being the gateway to its namesake National Recreation Area and Wilderness, is a perennial favorite destination for both outdoor enthusiasts and for those who are seeking an exceptional, semi-rural lifestyle. Somehow it's altogether apropos that this c. 1974 Asymmetrical Ranch-Style offering, and its juxtaposed placement among the heavily treed climbs of Lincoln Hills, fits in just right within a landscape that offers a real sense of privacy, while taking unabashed advantage of the gorgeous valley and mountain views in multiple directions. The Double-Door entrance yields to a most gracious Foyer; a Mediterranean-inspired Chandelier suspended from the Cathedral ceiling, highlighting the richly hued wood laminate entryway. The sexy curves of the disparate stairwells are enhanced with custom-designed railings, balancing a fusion of iron and wood, and the coy alcove above offers a sense of anticipation of all good and tasteful things to come throughout this artfully arranged residence. The Cathedral Ceiling in the Formal Living Room showcases a large exposed wood beam, and the bank of floor-to-ceiling windows beautifully frame the tremendous valley views. Luxurious, dusky-colored carpeting is enhanced with the artfully applied jewel toned walls, and the new Gas Fireplace insert assures warmth and comfort in the colder months. Newer French Doors were installed for ease of access to the glorious, wrap-around decking, making the outdoors every bit as inviting to your guests and loved ones as the gracious interior. The Formal Dining showcases the dark, wood laminate flooring, while well-placed windows offer lovely views of the rear grounds, and another set of new French Doors leads to the covered, Open-Air Deck, taking any social gathering to the next level, as it were. The fully remodeled Kitchen plays host to extensive Oak Cabinetry that is enhanced with Rose-colored Granite Counter tops. Tiled flooring, tiled back-splash accents, and a suite of Stainless appliances all work together as the perfect mélange of good taste and functionality. Hallmarks of the mid-century design schematic, there's also a working Dumb-Waiter that travels to the lower level Rec Room and into the garage, making light and fast work of food and beverage transport, and a nifty, Built-In "Bill-Paying" Station that you don't see anymore. Three of the four bedrooms are discreetly ensconced down a long hallway, with the generously proportioned En Suite Master Bedroom offering Dual Closets, a fully remodeled, Tiled Bathroom and Shower and plenty of space for comfort and relaxation. Across the way, and just around the corner one of the secondary bedrooms is currently utilized as a home office, offering some of the best views in the residence, while the third bedroom offers an incredible trio of closet, and views of the opposite side of the Rattlesnake corridor and the backside of the North Hills. A fully remodeled Bathroom services this floor, boasting numerous tiled accents, great storage and an indulgent, jetted tub! The lower, Daylight Walkout Level may be accessed either from a side stairwell from the Kitchen, with a side door that leads out onto a large, aggregate Patio, or from the front entryway. No matter the choice of path, the destination is worth it! The spacious Rec Room is delightfully retro-chic, offering a wet bar, plenty of room for a Ping-Pong or Pool Table, and another access point to the rear grounds. The Laundry Quarters are bright and airy, offering tiled floors, a custom-designed Utility Sink, an attached, full-sized Bathroom, and the best part is without a doubt the fully functional Sauna that sees plenty of relaxing usage in the colder months. Tucked away in the corner on this level is the 4th Bedroom that is currently being used as an adjunct Den/Living Quarters, and why not? The bank of windows and the natural Green-Screen of the landscape allows in plenty of light, but a sense of privacy, too. When purchased 9 years ago, the grounds were in disarray, and marginally imaginative, at best. That was then and this is WOW! Nothing that good taste and a healthy budget couldn't resolve, and as a result the outdoor design sensibility is every bit as noteworthy as its interior counterpart. The well-established Spruce and Maple Trees, along with the whimsical Cedars and Fruit Trees all offer an effusive display of color in both the Springtime and the Autumn. Located at the top of Lincoln Hills there is a fantastic 11-Mile Hiking Trail Loop, and you're just minutes away from the Rattlesnake Recreation Area and Wilderness, which offers hundreds of miles and countless memory-making opportunities with every step, pedal of the bike or the thrust of a cross-country ski. Historic Downtown Missoula and the University of Montana campus are 10 minutes away, while the views and sense of place and privacy are flat out miles from ordinary. You owe it to yourself to come check out this well-preserved, thoughtfully updated residence located at 17 Greenbrier Drive. Beautifully situated on an 11,710' corner lot, and luxuriously appointed throughout 3,760'on two levels, this atypical, Asymmetrical Ranch-Style residence is worthy of your consideration.
