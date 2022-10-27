List of Zinke's scandals and improprieties too long to list

Recently when I was nodding off in front of my computer screen, a political ad for Ryan Zinke woke me. The visage of Ryan Zinke was terrifying: steely eyes, jaw of granite, chin shaped like buttocks. His expression looked like he’d spied a child with a lollipop and didn't know whether to sell the kid cryptocurrency or steal the candy. In my endorsement of Monica Tranel, I wanted to make a list of Zinke’s scandals and improprieties. But the list would be too long and too depressing. Who wants to hear about his yen for office doors that cost 140,000 dollars? And what else would you expect from a fanatical disciple of television…thing Donald Trump?It is better to focus on the positives of Monica Tranel. As a person and politician she cares about the interests of the ninety nine percent of Montanans who work for their living. She believes in strong, well funded public schools because we need to educate our children. She believes in an economy that benefits the middle class because that’s where most people are. She believes that a medical crisis should not bankrupt a family. Vote for Tranel in November for you, and me, and ours.