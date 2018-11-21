Tiny Plastic Stars

(Friday, Nov. 23)

Tiny Plastic Stars continue an impressive run of shows (where they opened for Japanese psych badasses Kikagaku Moyo and participated in three different Montana festivals) by headlining a Black Friday show at the Top Hat.

The psych-prog group pair singer Riley Roberts’ heady vocals with pedal-fueled riffs and bold rhythms that will sound great through the Hat’s sound system.

It’s the group’s first headlining show at the Top Hat since their “Sleepy Eyes” album release party in the summer of 2017. Roberts teased on the Facebook event page that they’ll be playing some new tunes, along with favorites from that record.

Supporting are Spokane’s Indian Goat, a two-man garage band that chop up the White Stripes’ two-man game, Death From Above 1979’s heavy riffage and early Tame Impala’s fuzz into a spicy, curried rock 'n' roll stew.

Missoulian psych-rockers Crypticollider round out the bill.

(Also, keep an eye out for special screen-printed show posters by Max Mahn.)

Doors at 9:30 p.m. Show at 10:15 p.m. Free.

(Peter Friesen)

Protest Kids, Magpies and Fuuls

(Saturday, Nov. 24)

It's Thanksgiving weekend, which means its time for the annual free rock show at the Top Hat.

This year, local supergroup Protest Kids, which has members of the late Oblio Joes and Secret Powers, is having a release show, complete with vinyl, for a new album, "We Have the Technology." (See this week's article.) Also on tap are Magpies, the melodic and loud keepers of the alt-rock flame, and Fuuls, a tight garage-rock band with an awesome vocalist. The show starts at 10:15 p.m. No cover required, 21 and up only.

(Cory Walsh)

Neko Case and Destroyer

(Tuesday, Nov. 27)

Sometime recently, Neko Case changed her Twitter bio to read, “PRODUCER. I produce music.”

By now, on her seventh studio album, “Hell-On,” the singer/songwriter/auteur shouldn’t have to declare such things.

Her voice, rooted in country and the genre’s rich harmonies, goes down smooth, and seems inseparable from the defiance in her words and the chances she takes in her arrangements.

Some songwriters have voices that are idiosyncratic yet charming, the character actors of the vocal world. Think of Randy Newman, a musical Paul Giamatti, a great performer of his own material, which in turn is great fodder for interpretation. Others have a voice and an ear: Harry Nilsson recorded an entire album’s worth of Newman songs, setting his nearly incomparable voice loose. Everyone loves Nilsson doing Newman, yet the reverse would never be true. Nilsson’s own gifts for singing and idiosyncratic songwriting make his work nearly impervious to covers, unless you want to deconstruct them entirely.

Case is the same type of musician, whose talents for songwriting and singing intertwine and sometimes can’t be untangled — her words and melodies extend outward into whatever direction she likes. It’s a rush to hear a lyrical imagination and voice like hers set loose on curling melodies like “Last Lion of Albion,” a song about a species driven to extinction in England. Beyond the lyrics, the melody is it recalls Miles Davis’ admiration for vocalists, Willie Nelson among them, who could find the core of a melody and strip away every note that gets in the way.

With Case, it’s difficult to imagine anyone singing one of her songs — not a professional, much less a friend at a karaoke bar.

In one if her most best songs, a twangy, moody tale called “Star Witness,” the narrator finds their "true love" dead in a car crash. It’s "Born to Run" in reverse — no one gets out. Instead, Case shoots a panorama of an accident with details that could be pulled from a Richard Price novel:

“Trees break the sidewalk, and the sidewalk skins my knees, there’s glass in my Thermos and blood on my jeans/nickels and dimes like the Fourth of July/roll off in a crooked line, to the chain-linked lots/where the redtails die, oh how I forgot, what it’s like.”

Set to a gradually ascending melody and a backdrop of strings, guitar, a cooing choir, and drums, it's an unforgettable production.

Case's opener is Dan Bejar, aka Destroyer, her bandmate from the New Pornographers. He'll be playing a solo acoustic set.

They're playing the Wilma, with doors at 7 p.m. and a show at 8. Tickets are $30 to $35, all ages. (Cory Walsh)

Charlie Parr and Willie Watson

(Wednesday, Nov. 28)

Minnesota bluesman Charlie Parr never fails to hold a room with just his voice, guitar, a stomping boot, a deep respect for delta blues. To learn more about songwriter Willie Watson, see this week's featured interview.

Doors at the Top Hat open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9. Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 the day of the show. All ages. (Cory Walsh)

