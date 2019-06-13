Some musical highlights in the coming week.
Junior
(Friday, June 14)
Made up of Missoula musicians Caroline Keys, Hermina Jean and Jenny Lynn Fawcett, Junior combine three-part harmonies and sparse instrumentation to create a folk-pop atmosphere of their own.
The three musicians all sing, with Keys handling guitar, bass and banjo, and Jean on drums and guitar, while Fawcett adds violin.
This show kicks off their summer tour, after a couple of one-off shows at Free Cycles and the Florence Hotel over the last year. Check them out, throw some gas money in the donation box and get some laser-etched household goods at the merch table.
Read the Missoulian’s full article on Junior, published in this week's Entertainer.
Tormi opens and dancer Alyssa Kennamer will perform.
Show starts at 7 p.m. at Le Petit Outre. $5 suggested donation. All ages. (Peter Friesen)
Brad Paisley
(Friday, June 14)
This month’s Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater show features country star Brad Paisley. Missoula’s other amphitheater has always drawn the cowboy-hat type and Paisley is another in a line of names even I know (albeit mostly from his annoying State Farm ads with Peyton Manning).
Chris Lane and Riley Green open, making for a long night of good-old, down-home country. Maybe if we’re lucky, Paisley will bust out a story or two about clowning around with Manning on set.
Doors 5 p.m. Show at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $70-95 in advance. (PF)
Bayern Backyard Bash
(Saturday, June 15)
Head to the brewery for its annual bash, which boasts beer (German style), food (Edelweiss Bistro plus a pig roast) and music from Royal Bliss (heavier rock) and The Sasha Bell Band (local, but led by a musician who's toured internationally).
It runs from 5-9 p.m., 21 and up only. Tickets are $15 regular at the taproom or through EventBrite. (Cory Walsh)
Writ Large
(Saturday, June 15)
Writ Large, a very enthusiastic and excellent local band, are leading a variety show that includes DJ Skttbrn, comedy, sketches, and an appearance by former Missoula Independent writers Ericka Frederickson and Sarah Aswell.
Free, donations encouraged, 7 p.m., Free Cycles, 732 N. First St. W. (CW)
Har Mar Superstar
(Monday, June 17)
Sean Tillman, a weirdo at heart and in costume who's in his element singing vintage R&B, glossy "Dirty Dancing" pop ballads, or his originals that bridge those two passions, is bringing his Har Mar Superstar project to Missoula, complete with a six-piece band including horns. Dancing is recommended, but the relative wholesomeness is up to you. (See featured interview.)
Also hear local bands Shahs and Sasha Bell Band starting at 6 p.m.. Cover is $12, available at Ear Candy or on the Facebook event page. (CW)
Rain
(Tuesday, June 18)
The preeminent Beatles cover band comes to Missoula with their Broadway-level show, that features songs from every stage of the band’s career, complete with impressive visuals and costumes.
The current iteration of the group has been together since the late '90s, with a run on Broadway and plenty of experience shape-shifting from the Beatles on Ed Sullivan, to the Beatles in full Sgt. Pepper’s regalia.
Rain promises fans note-for-note versions of the Beatles catalog, and have added additional “Abbey Road” tunes on this tour, in honor of the record’s 50th anniversary.
Read the Missoulian’s interview with Steve Landes (who portrays John Lennon), published in this week’s Entertainer.
Doors at 6:30 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-40 at the KettleHouse Amphitheater. (PF)
Missoula City Band
(Wednesday, June 19)
A summer tradition returns to Bonner Park as the Missoula City Band performs an evening of music in the bandshell, free of charge. Picnics welcome, start time is 8 p.m.
Aaron Lewis of Staind
(Wednesday, June 19)
In an unexpected career switch, this nu-metal vocalist (of "Outside" fame), has transitioned to traditional-ish outlaw country.
On his "State I'm in Tour," he'll be playing acoustic songs and telling stories.
The former nu-metalhead has not been shy about chewing out chatty audiences during his shows recently, so maybe don't talk in the front of the Wilma. And definitely don't ask him to sing in Spanish. At a show in Texas earlier this year, someone did just that, and he replied, "I'm sorry, I don't know how to speak Spanish, I'm American."
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $40.50-$48. (CW)
Death Bells
(Wednesday, June 19)
“We’re generally happy people,” says lead singer Will Canning in their Bandcamp writeup for last summer’s single “Echoes.” The fact that it has to be said tells you a lot about this band — an ‘80s revivalist post-punk group that generally sound as gloomy as you’d expect despite all the ringing guitars and upbeat basslines.
The Australian five-piece, now based in Los Angeles, has one full album and two EPs to their name, all made up of driving, echo-filled music that is often read as dark by Joy Division and Cure acolytes, but, as Canning told another interviewer in October, 2018, “we’re outwardly optimistic and romantic.”
Just listen close to the words, guys.
Locals Tomb Toad, who have their own brand of drum machine post-punk, open the show at the VFW Post 209.
Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8. (PF)
Canta Brasil
(Thursday, June 20)
The city's resident Brazilian music ensemble takes the Top Hat stage for its Acoustic Avenue series. Show up early if you want a table near the stage. Free, 8 p.m., all ages.