Live film score

(Friday, Dec. 14)

A classic silent film, with rich visuals and not a note of its own score, is a blank canvas for some musicians.

Some take up the challenge of writing an original score and playing it live. Two Missoulians, John Sporman and Ed Stalling, are doing just that with "Man With A Movie Camera," a boundary-pushing 1929 classic by Soviet director Dziga Vertov.

Sporman has composed music for contemporary dance and theater performances. He and Travis Yost have performed original scores for the silent films "Nosferatu" and "The Adventures of Prince Achmed" at the Roxy Theater. Recently, he spent several years on the road playing bass with Cold Hard Cash, the Montana tribute act. Here in Missoula, he's played with indie rock bands like Shahs.

Among other groups, Stalling plays with jazz group the Captain Wilson Conspiracy and with John Floridis' trio, alongside Sporman before he hit the road with the Cash group.

The New York Times described the film as "a dizzying city symphony that evokes the cycles of urban existence and human life, is a bravura feat of editing and camera trickery that routinely turns up on all-time-best lists and film-school syllabuses." The 68-minute movie is prime material for live scores, and musicians as varied as jazz, post-rock, classical, DJs and electronic producers have looked to its visuals for compositional ideas.

Doors to Wave & Circuit, 829 S. Higgins Ave., open 7 p.m. with music by Drew Danburry. Limited seating is available, but you can guarantee a spot by making a $10 donation to paypal.me/theagreeablebassist. The show is presented by promoter Hiram Mariner and The Agreeable Bassist. (Cory Walsh)

Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs

(Friday, Dec. 14)

Bozeman-based bluegrass combo Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs will play a later set at the Top Hat, along with Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol. It starts at 10:15 p.m. Cover is $5, ages 21 and over only.

Carpool, Jupiter Beat, Tomb Toad

(Saturday, Dec.15)

Get yer local band on with this trio of sonically diverse groups who bring things like guitars, keyboards and drums onstage with them to make music. I’ve heard tell there’s even a saxophone player involved in teen headliners Carpool’s lineup, so keep your eyes peeled. And try to figure out where those electronic–sounding drums are coming from during new–wave duo Tomb Toad’s set — no one’s playing them on stage. Jupiter Beat promise “unspeakable sounds,” so please write in, don’t call, to tell me what those ended up being. All in all, microphones will be used.

Show at 7 p.m. at the Union Ballroom, upstairs of the Union Hall. All ages, free entry, $5 donation encouraged. (Peter Friesen)

J.W. Teller

(Saturday, Dec. 15)

J.W. Teller, a Southern transplant to Missoula, has toured a bit behind his new album, not yet available digitally. You can buy a copy in person, though, when he plays in a trio format at DraughtWorks between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Teller's got a genuine drawl and a penchant for dark and detailed storytelling that doesn't hide his love of Townes Van Zandt and Cormac McCarthy.

You can hear samples of his songwriting on his Bandcamp page, jwteller.bandcamp.com. (Cory Walsh)

Sky Church Sunday brunch dance party

(Sunday, Dec. 16)

Chill out during the brunching hours with a dance party at the Loft, courtesy of BFK Productions.

The first installment sold out, and this time they're moving to larger space, with five hours of DJs and bottomless mimosas and bloody marys.

The music comes courtesy of Anderson (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.), Hendawg on vinyl (12-1:30 p.m.) and The Stolins (1:30-4 p.m.)

Per the news release, here's some other Sky Church flavor:

"Dress code enforced. Wear your Sunday best.

"Confessional booth on site.

"$5 wedding ceremonies from Sri Sri Logananda."

Ages 18 and up are welcome. Pre-sale non-drinking tickets are $10 or $15 the day of the show; drinking tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of. To purchase ahead of time, go to https://bit.ly/2LdImG9.

Zinnia

(Wednesday, Dec.19)

Rachael Cardiello (who leads art-pop group Zinnia) grew up in Montana before relocating to Toronto. She did leave a sibling behind, Jon Cardiello of Wrinkles and Bombshell Nightlight.

She’s back Wednesday night, to bring “velvety, '80s-inspired layered synth and driving beats” to Missoula in advance of her new record “Sensations in Two Dot,” according to the event page.

No music from the new record has been released yet, but it sounds like it will be fairly different from Cardiello’s last project, the pop/soul “Warm Electric Winter.”

Also featured in the show is Ders Does the Candy Aisle, a candy trivia contest held in between bands.

Fantasy Suite open, with another local guest to be announced.

Doors at 7:30 p.m. music at 8 p.m. at the ZACC Below. All ages, $5 cover. (Peter Friesen)

Jazz Night at the Top Hat

(Wednesday, Dec. 19)

The Top Hat cedes the stage on Wednesday for a jazz combo. The featured band this go-round is vocalist Kimberlee Carlson and her quartet featuring pianist Jim Driscoll.

The show runs from 7-9 p.m. and is free, all ages.

Caroline Keys and company

(Thursday, Dec. 20)

Singer-songwriter Caroline Keys will perform with two longtime collaborators, Gibson Hartwell on pedal steel and Jeff Turman on upright bass. Keys, an avid outdoorswoman, will debut songs from her response album to Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods," plus music from her record, "Mean to Stay," tunes from the Stellarondo catalog, steel instrumentals and a song by The Roches. Also expect some special guests on harmony vocals and Naomi Siegel on trombone.

The show is free and runs from 8-10 p.m. at the Top Hat during dinner service. (Cory Walsh)

