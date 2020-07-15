County, city move forward on 330 affordable housing units; rents still high in MT

Heidi West, a Missoula City Council member who represents the Northside and Westside neighborhoods, said she’s aware that 200 units will have a big impact on the neighborhood.

“I know 200 is a lot,” she said. “I live right down the street. As expected, there are concerns around traffic especially on Scott Street that will result from density. That being said, everyone is super-aware in city administration as well as staff that these are issues that come along with density.”

She said the city is working on solutions, especially because other growth is planned in the area. West also alluded to the fact that the Northside and Westside neighborhoods are zoned for higher-density housing, unlike many other neighborhoods in Missoula zoned for single-family homes only.

“This is a really great location for this project,” she said. “It’s so hard to find land that isn’t already occupied. It’s close to downtown, close to services and the hospital. We know location is key in affordable housing. There are costs associated with where you live, like transportation."