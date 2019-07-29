More than a year ago, a brand-new reporter at the Missoulian — she had, in fact, started as a summer intern — expressed curiosity about the private, for-profit programs for troubled teens that proliferate in the isolated reaches of western Montana.
Lucy Tompkins was on the education beat, and many of her stories dealt with the highly regulated world of K-12 public schools. But as far as she could tell, these programs that dealt with extremely vulnerable children were under almost no regulation at all. That didn’t seem right to her, and she wanted to check it out.
Tompkins’ curiosity led to months of reporting that eventually came to involve police reporter Seaborn Larson and Cameron Evans, who followed Tompkins on the education beat after she left the Missoulian for a Fulbright fellowship in Germany — where, from afar, she also continued work on the project.
Earlier this year, the Missoulian’s weeklong Troubled Kids, Troubled Program series — illustrated by Tommy Martino’s photos — laid out in painstaking detail how these programs had avoided oversight, despite repeated attempts by some legislators to impose it, and the human cost of that inaction.
Fast forward to this past week, when — empowered by a new state law whose sponsor, Missoula lawmaker Diane Sands, directly credited the Missoulian series — the state health department coordinated the removal of 27 children at one of the programs, the Ranch for Kids in Eureka.
The agency acted on credible allegations of abuse and neglect, the same sorts of allegations that had dogged the program for a decade, as the Missoulian series showed. Now, however, state regulations finally have teeth. Sands said she expects more of the programs, some of them run by people with no background in medicine or psychology and who charge desperate parents as much as $100,000 a year, will face similar action.
Too often, there’s a sense that it takes a big news organization to do such in-depth reporting. The Missoulian’s work shows what a small but determined newsroom can accomplish, one deeply committed to the principal of giving voice to those denied it. I’m grateful and humbled to work with such a staff, and I hope you equally appreciate their work.
And, because this newsletter focused on a such a heavy topic, here’s a little lighter fare from this summer’s interns. We sent reporter Paul Hamby and photojournalist Ben Allan Smith up the Blackfoot River for a day’s hard “work.” The result? A story and photos that perfectly capture the essence of summer. We trust you’ll enjoy it as much as they clearly did.
As always, thanks for supporting local journalism.