Early code reform outcome highlights racial, economic disparities

Missoula’s old zoning codes included some egregious racism and financial barriers that contribute to the city’s character today, according to a review by city planners.

In 1932 when Missoula’s first zoning ordinance went into place, 75% of residential districts in the city were zoned for multi-family units. By 2022, that figure had shrunk to just 14%. It’s a situation that city staff believe exacerbates class and racial segregation throughout Missoula.

“No race or nationality,” a restrictive covenant dictated, “other than the white race shall use or occupy any building on any lot, except domestic servants of a different race or nationality employed by an owner or tenant.”

That language referred to the Farviews development in southeast Missoula in 1945; it was first reported in a Missoulian article in 2008.

“Land use doesn’t need to be explicitly discriminatory,” said Missoula Senior Planner Emily Gluckin, “like that covenant example, to create inequities.” For the full story, visit Missoulian.com

— BRET ANNE SERBIN bret.serbin@lee.net

Facial recognition tech stays in schools despite state ban

SIMMS — As students settle into their K-12 classrooms this fall, they remain the only population in Montana allowed to be under continuous surveillance by facial recognition technology.

School districts were specifically carved out of the definition of state and local governments to which the facial recognition technology law applies. But the schools aren’t developing their own camera systems — they contract with third-party vendors to provide the equipment and software. And while education associations are assisting schools in drawing up contracts with these technology companies, attorneys say “a long list” of companies have complicated those negotiations by refusing to comply with federal student privacy laws already in place.

“We see that when they try to amend the agreement or suggest changes that don’t really add up,” Kris Goss, an attorney for the Montana School Board Association, told lawmakers last year. “If they say, ‘Check our privacy pledge, or privacy policy,’ that’s a pledge, it’s not a contract required by law.”

For Sun River School District Superintendent Dave Marzolf, school safety superseded any hesitancy about installing facial recognition technology around the school.

“I just like to have the comfort to know if somebody’s buzzing at our door, and facial recognition comes up showing they’re not supposed to be on school property, it’s a good safety feature,” Marzolf said. For the full story, visit Missoulian.com

— SEABORN LARSON seaborn.larson@lee.net

'Language is our connection': MSU Northern to host Cree seminar

Dwayne Lasas, a fluent Cree speaker, described learning his language as “kind of like damage control.”

Lasas grew up in Saskatchewan in Cree territory, and his mother attended a residential school in Canada.

“She got the language taken away from her,” Lasas said. “It was slapped out of my mother. She really had it rough.”

Now 57 years old, Lasas is one of few fluent Cree speakers. The language, like many Indigenous languages, has become endangered — a consequence of boarding and residential schools in the U.S. and Canada and a Canadian government policy now called the “Sixties Scoop,” where Native children in Canada were separated from their families and put into the child welfare system.

Lasas said trauma from residential school affected his mother long after she left. Her knees constantly ached from kneeling on cement at school, and because she struggled with alcoholism, Lasas’ grandparents raised him. For the full story, visit Missoulian.com

— NORA MABIE nora.mabie@missoulian.com

Property 'tax shift' campaign blames Republican leaders for inaction

Some Democrats are seizing on the message that Republicans are responsible for a looming leap in residential property taxes, and want to show that GOP inaction amounts to another corporate tax cut.

Republicans object to that framing, saying Democrats merely want to push the tax burden onto other property owners, everything from “mom and pop” businesses to the state’s largest corporations.

A new online campaign from a progressive advocacy group aims to put the issue front-and-center for citizens grappling with sky-high leaps in their residential property appraisals. The campaign’s backers argue that Montana homeowners are going to be on the losing end of a historic tax shift that benefits big business. For the full story, visit Missoulian.com

— SAM WILSON sam.wilson@lee.net

Governor visits DeSmet to celebrate boost in public school funding

Gov. Greg Gianforte fielded questions from DeSmet students this week during his visit to Missoula as part of a tour around the state to highlight public school funding.

“One of the most important things government does is provide for education, and that’s why we’ve prioritized funding,” Gianforte said. Money from state dollars like House Bill 15 takes some of the pressure off schools with limited budgets, DeSmet Principal and Superintendent Matthew Driessen explained. Teacher raises, new music and physical education equipment and STEM funding are bolstered by such funding. auditorium of DeSmet staff and elementary students on Wednesday. For the full story, visit Missoulian.com

— ZOË BUCHLI zoe.buchli@missoulian.com