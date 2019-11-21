$625,000
Located in the popular Water's Edge Town Homes. Just like the name says, on the edge of the Clark Fork River. No need to wait for one to be built, this home is ready to move into. This is luxurious, nearly new and maintenance free living. Convenient to all of downtown Missoula, U of M Campus, golfing 1/2 mile away at Canyon Creek Golf Course, walking trails, fishing, stand up paddle boarding and the list goes on. Zero step entry from the garage and front door, main floor master and utilities, high end finishings with a very open floor plan. Upper deck from the living room and master bedroom suite plus lower level patio. The daylight walkout basement offers a large family/game room and additional kitchenette. Lots of storage too. This is as close to a brand new home as you will find!
