Make your voice heard

I have met who do not vote under the misunderstanding that they must fill out an entire ballot in order for it to “count.” Often they do have issues or candidates that are important to them, but feel insufficiently informed to vote on the entire ballot.

I checked with the Montana Secretary of State’s office. All ballots that are returned are counted, regardless of whether the entire ballot is filled out.

So, for those who haven’t voted in the past, do it now, on or before Nov. 8. Make your voice heard. As I have heard said, democracy is not a spectator sport.

Fran Tucker,

Missoula

