It’s no secret that newsrooms around the country have taken some pretty brutal hits, and the Missoulian is no exception. Our newsroom is about half the size it was when I started here in 2007. That’s the bad news, and there’s no minimizing its seriousness.
The good news? We’ve gone through all the stages of grief (wasn’t sure we’d ever get past rage) and have moved into a phase I find really impressive.
Acceptance is supposed to be the final stage, but that seems too passive. Instead, this newsroom has moved past it, mobilizing to find the best ways possible to deliver the high quality of reporting the Missoula community both expects and deserves.
A recent example: the weeklong in-depth series on education and upward mobility by education reporter Cameron Evans and former higher education reporter (now city editor) Keila Szpaller, illustrated by photojournalist Tom Bauer’s work.
You might have noticed that the three of them traveled around the state—to Havre and Dillon, Browning and Bozeman, and Helena—to examine programs that seem to give students a particular boost up the economic ladder, and to talk with students and educators involved in those programs. They even went to New York, where the City University of New York (CUNY) has developed upward-mobility programs that serve as the model for a pilot project in Montana. That gave their stories a kind of depth and immediacy you don’t get by sitting in an office making phone calls and clicking on websites.
Travel in a state as large as ours, not to mention to New York, isn’t cheap. But Szpaller and Evans applied for, and won, a generous grant from the Education Writers of America to fund this important work. Szpaller in particular is adept at ferreting out sources of funding that allow us to broaden and deepen our reporting, without compromising journalistic principles.
It’s typical of the spirit within the Missoulian newsroom: Limitations are made to be conquered. Keep an eye out for more of this sort of work in the coming months.
And as always, thank you for supporting local journalism.