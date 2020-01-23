Kalispell — Flathead National Forest has additional protection measures in effect in the Coram Experimental Forest to preserve long term research efforts in the area.
Those measures include a prohibition on camping, campfires, wood and rock collection, Christmas tree harvest, and target shooting.
The approximately 7,500-acre area near Coram is one of 84 experimental forests and ranges managed by the Forest Service across the country. The Coram Experimental Forest is administered by the Forest Service's Rocky Mountain Research Station.
It was established in 1933 with a primary purpose of studying western larch ecology and management to help forest managers make decisions about how to best conserve larch populations. Today, ongoing research and data collection continue to be critical for western larch management.
The area is popular with residents and is close to larger population centers. It’s frequented by hikers, mountain bikers, horseback riders, snowmobilers, snowshoers, and cross-country skiers.
The Rocky Mountain Research Station maintains a Larix Arboretum on the Hungry Horse Ranger District administrative site and a Walk with Larch trail in the Coram Experimental Forest where the public can learn more about the larch species and this unique place on Flathead National Forest.