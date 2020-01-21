This desirable medical office space on the top floor of Community Medical Center Building 3 is a corner condo unit that has it all! Located on the top floor of the building #3. This space features a receptionist office, scheduling office, procedure room, exam room, private bathroom with storage and large supply closet. The procedure room is set up to sterilize equipment. There is an additional office that is plumbed and can easily be converted into a second exam room and a larger physician's office with big corner windows and built in book shelves. Located near the back staircase, this office provides easy access to Big Sky Surgery Center and the main hospital. There is also an additional 33 x 14 secure storage space with shelving in the basement that is included in the sale. The condo is being sold furnished and has office-share opportunities. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Leslie Wetherbee
Leslie is a Missoula native and a Broker with Windermere Real Estate. With 30+ years of experience in many different fields, she is fit to handle anything thrown her way – and she does just that for her clients. Leslie is dedicated to and passionate about helping her clients find the perfect home that fits all their needs. Leslie has spent countless hours investing in the Missoula community. She was a lead organizer of the Senior All Night Graduation Party for over five years – keeping high school graduates safe on graduation night. She is co-founder of the Windermere SUP Cup, which raises money for local charities. She is also a member of the UM Jazz Advisory Board, a volunteer for the Missoula Symphony and an active member of the Missoula Organization of Realtors® and the Missoula Downtown Association.