Meet Kendra Richardson

Kendra has been associated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties since 1998. Before becoming a Sales Associate in 2004, she was a Licensed Assistant to Lewis Matelich & Joe Yeager, both of whom are still with Berkshire Hathaway Montana Properties. "I am honored to be representing Berkshire Hathaway Montana Properties in Missoula and to work for a company I call my family."
Kendra moved to Missoula in 1995. She graduated from the University of Montana in 1999 with a BA in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance and a minor in office systems management.
Kendra and her husband Tary (both Havre, Montana natives), with their son Evan and daughter Kami, are enjoying what Missoula has to offer.
Kendra is the recipient of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Leading Edge Society and Honor Society awards. She is a member of the Council of Residential Specialists (CRS), Graduate Realtors Institute (GRI), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), and holds the Short Sales and Foreclosure (SFR) Designation.
Kendra is known for her honesty, dedication, and reliability. She is a hard worker and it shows in the hours that she dedicates to her profession. Kendra understands the importance of communication and flexibility. She is aware that purchasing and selling Real Estate can be a big decision and desires her clients to be comfortable and at ease with their choices. "My goal is to help guide you in making decisions you can be proud of."
See Kendra’s listings here, For Sale, or give her a call for help with your real estate needs (406) 240-7098