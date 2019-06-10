Meet Lance Koch

Lance Koch is a Full time Western Montana Realtor/Broker since 2005. Have a question about the area? Give me a call! I've been all over and know the ins' and out's, the process, and how things work here.
Areas covered: Western Montana, top to bottom.
Specialties: Homes In Town - Lake Frontage Homes & Land - River Frontage Homes & Land - Second Homes - Bare Lots & Land - Recreational Homes & Land - Condos & Townhomes – Ranches - Development Property - 1031 Exchange
Anything else? Just ask!
“With Lance, not only do you get a knowledgeable and responsive real estate professional you get someone who has your absolute best interests in mind.
He took our parameters and found places on all ends of the spectrum. Different prices, size, location and layout. Being new to the area it helped us get a sense of what was out there. He also was very up front in his analysis of property specifics and always willing to get in there and "kick the tires."
When it came to the transaction itself he was patient with an array of questions and everything felt very transparent. I never thought a real estate process could be so easy until I met Lance.”
Lance Koch | lance.koch@bhhsmt.com | (406) 531-3500