Lewie has been selling real estate in Western Montana for over 30 years. He was awarded Rookie of the Year in 1983, Salesperson of the Year in 1988, Montana Salesperson of the Year in 1997, and has constantly been a top agent with multi-million dollar production annually.
Born and raised in Montana, Lewie has lived in Missoula for the past 40 years where he and his wife Melanie raised their two children. Lewie is a graduate of the University of Montana and an outdoor enthusiast. Lewie enjoys hunting, skiing, kayaking, golf, tennis, mountain biking and spending quality time with his family.
Lewie strives for honesty, integrity and service to his real estate clients. These attributes have made Lewie one of the best professionals in our industry. Lewie is available to assist you at any time.
For all your real estate needs, give Lewie a call: (406) 880-3332 or email Lewis.Matelich@BHHSMT.com