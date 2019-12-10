Mike Bryan is a broker who has been with Berkshire Hathaway Montana Properties since 2001. Mike is a graduate of Paxson Grade School, Hellgate High School and the University of Montana. Mike has an MBA from Columbia University in New York. Prior to returning to Missoula in 2001, Mike enjoyed an 18 year commercial banking career in Pittsburgh, Denver and Chicago. Mike was responsible for financing mergers and acquisitions for privately held companies as well as commercial real estate development for his clients.
Because of his experience, Mike is well versed in both business and residential relocation. Mike can handle all the needs of businesses and families moving to the Missoula area. Mike loves Missoula and all it has to offer and understands all the issues families face moving across the street or across the country! Mike has consistently been in the top 5% of producers within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network, winning many regional and national awards. Mike brings his knowledge of finance and real estate to his commercial and residential real estate practice. Mike is also proficient in land development, having been involved in many real estate projects around Missoula.
On a personal level, Mike is very involved in the Missoula Community. Mike serves on the board of Habitat for Humanity and is a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for children in need. Mike was very active in the building of the Ronald McDonald House, serving on the board and as head of the Building Committee. Mike is a member of the University Congregational Church and Kiwanis. Mike loves Grizzly sports and playing basketball and golf.
Contact Mike for all of your real estate needs:
Mike.Bryan@BHHSMT.com | (406) 370-8734