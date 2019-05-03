We are a daughter-daughter-father team comprised of third and fourth generation Missoulians. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to work as a team in the town we love so dearly.
Carly started her real estate career with Berkshire Hathaway in September 2014. She received the Berkshire Hathaway Honor Society award for 2016 and 2017 and Leading Edge Society award for 2018. In Spring of 2018 she completed the Graduate Realtor Institute.
Carly stays involved with our community and on top of local industry changes by serving on the Missoula Organization of Realtors MOR4Kids Committee, Government Affairs Committee and Young Professionals Network Committee.
Leah joined Carly at Berkshire Hathaway in 2018. She is a licensed assistant and works mostly behind the scenes as our transaction coordinator but is prepared to step in and help provide efficient service during our busiest real estate seasons.
Owen joined Carly and Leah in 2019. He brings over 40 years of sales experience and, as a lifelong resident, incredible connections within the community and vast knowledge of Missoula and surrounding areas.
Our goal is to provide the highest level of professionalism, top notch service and make real estate transactions transparent, smooth and positive experiences. We are proud to be a part of Berkshire Hathaway’s Forever Brand and we hope to be your forever team of real estate agents.
Contact the Kelley Team with all your real estate questions:
Carly: 406-207-1176 | carly.kelley@bhhsmt.com
Leah: 406-493-2738 | leah.philbert@bhhsmt.com
Owen: 406-544-7221 | owen.kelley@bhhsmt.com