Paulette McMannis has been a full time real estate professional in Missoula since 1991. She has consistently been a top producer and attributes her success to her loyal clientele along with her commitment to providing professional service with distinct personal attention.
Montana native, born in Bozeman and raised in Butte, Paulette specializes in residential, land, recreational and new construction. With her extensive experience, she can either find the property of her clients' dreams, or have it built - in just the perfect place! She is the mother of 3 sons, Kellen, Britton and Jordan, mother-in-law to Chelsea and Grandmother to Camden. While raising her boys, the real estate business has allowed her to be involved with her children at school and in all of their activities along with assisting coaching track at Sentinel High School for 12 years. She has also been actively involved with the Missoula Freestyle Ski Team and Northern Division Freestyle. She spent many years on the Board of Directors for Mt. Sentinel/Southside Little League. Paulette believes that Missoula is a terrific place to live and raise a family.
Jordan McMannis adds the next generation to Team McMannis at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Jordan has always called Missoula home and now can help serve a wide array of clients from the first time home buyer to the number crunching investor.
Together these Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties agents offer exceptional knowledge of the market, specific attention to property preparation and staging, contracts, and marketing as well as strong affiliate relationships to complete transactions for the best outcome for their clients.
