Jennifer Taylor: “My honesty, work ethic and being a stickler for detail makes me the professional you want to help you with all of your real estate transactions. My goal is to make your real estate business as important and unique as you are!” By utilizing all of the available technology, best negotiating techniques and relying on my knowledge of the Missoula market, I promise to help you sell your home, making the process successful & less stressful through preparation and education about what buyers want and need in your home's price point. I promise to help you buy a home in the Missoula & surrounding areas that meets your needs and stays within your budget. I encourage your input and help by listening to your ideas while gently guiding you through the process. I especially love helping first time home buyers and assisting them in the homebuying process to achieve home ownership. I pride myself in surrounding myself in business with other professionals that excel in their fields and provide the same quality of customer service and I often make recommendations to these individuals to my clients.
Bethany Taylor: I was raised and educated in Montana and have been in Missoula since 2002. After graduating from the University of Montana in 2012, Jennifer asked me to join her in her real estate business as she was in the middle of her presidency with the Missoula Organization of Realtors and need some reliable help to keep her organized. My first year I worked as an assistant to test the waters, less than a year later I realized I had found my calling. I have been a licensed Realtor since 2013 and have loved every minute. I enjoy working with people in this capacity, assisting people in the homebuying process is such a pleasure to me and I love seeing the dream of homeownership come true. I am able to say that we have worked with some of the greatest people who call Montana home. Just like my partner, Jennifer Taylor, I have also gotten involved with the Missoula and Montana Realtor Associations. Currently I sit on the Live Missoula Committee and Chair the Young Professionals Network and in 2015 was elected to serve on the Board of Directors! In 2017 I got recruited to volunteer with the Montana Association of Realtors Young Professionals Network and was appointed Vice Chair with the intention of being the Committee Chair for 2019. I also volunteer my time as President of House Corporation Board to the Chi Chapter of Alpha Phi. When I am not working, I can be found dining in one of Missoula's many restaurants, enjoying a cocktail at Plonk, or playing in Glacier National Park with my fluffy best friend, Charles.
Here are a couple of great homes for your consideration:
If you are considering a move, give us a call or drop us an email or text, we would love to assist you.
Jennifer (406) 360-0184 | jennifer.taylor@bhhsmt.com
Bethany (406) 396-0704 | bethany.taylor@bhhsmt.com