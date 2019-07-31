Located between Orlando and Kissimmee on the South Orange Blossom Trail, Gatorland is one of Central Florida's classic attractions, and provides a unique and natural alternative to the larger theme parks of today. Founded by the late Owen Godwin in 1949, and still privately owned by his family today, Gatorland is a 110-acre theme park and wildlife preserve, combining "Old Florida" charm with exciting, new exhibits and entertainment, making it Orlando's best half day attraction®.
Get up-close and personal with gators, crocs, birds, turtles, zebu, deer and much more!
