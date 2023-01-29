Save up to 40% on movie tickets! Jan 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get discount movie tickets today!Get Deal Now You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Members Only Membership Deals Offers Discounts Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story