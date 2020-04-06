Mindy Palmer, Nhn Capper Lane, Superior, MT

Nhn Capper Lane, Superior, MT

$95,000

Who says you can't find affordable, high-bank riverfront acreage, less than an hour away from Missoula? Don't listen to the naysayers! It's not only possible, it's a reality and a beautiful one at that. This level, 1.348 acre parcel is located with a terrific, timbered area of nicer homes, all of which share 1/11th ownership of a magnificent 5.296 acre, private riverfront common area and park. This is the last bare lot available within this subdivision and the opportunity to acquire a level, lightly timbered parcel with approximately 100'+/- of Clark Fork River frontage at such a low price is quite incredible when you think about it.

Contact Mindy Palmer @ Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties

406-239-6696 | mindypalmer@montana.com

