Mineral County House District 14

Denley M. Loge (unopposed)

Political party: Republican

Age: 12/02/1950, age 71

Home: St. Regis, Montana

Occupation: Rancher

Family: Single

Education: BA University of Montana 1972 Alumni Marching Band

Past employment: retired, 28 years highway maintenance, 22 years plowing Lookout Pass, 17 years highway construction

Military: N/A

Political experience: 3 terms Montana House of Representatives, 2 terms Mineral/Missoula county FSA committeeman, 16 years Mineral County Soil Conservation Board

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

The revenue surplus is a complex issue that takes some careful consideration. We need to make sure we have the accurate revenue information before we take on this subject. We do need to make sure we have a rainy day fund covered and pay some bills. We must use responsible spending. We should be able to come up with a figure to return some income tax funds but it must be an equal percentage at each income level and only for those that paid. As legislators, we are not responsible for the increased property tax so I feel a refund for that has to come from the local government.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Abortions should not be facilitated by mail. I will see what legislation develops and follow the impact of recent court decisions.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

We tried to help rural schools in the last session with some retention options. The small rural schools will have to do more co-oping and I see the potential for more consolidations to offer more class options for the students.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

Our state mental health situation has been getting more critical every year. Just throwing money at a problem is not solving a problem but we see it will take more money for wages to fill the vacancies. We have to come up with more productive ways of spending the money so we get better results.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

I will have a bill to charge a fee comparable to the equivalent gas tax fee for the electric vehicles.