The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on behalf of Missoula Police Department for Mia Hoffman-Cluchey, 24, who is possibly being held against her will in the Glacier National Park area.

Hoffman-Cluchey is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen at noon Tuesday wearing a red strapless top with sleeves and short black shorts. She has a tattoo on her left rib cage with the script "If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever."

She was heard from at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Missoula police believe she may be traveling in the Glacier National Park area with an older male, unknown race, tall, slightly overweight, grey hair (possibly in a ponytail) with a braided grey beard wearing a bright orange T-shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Missoula police at 552-6300 or dial 911.

