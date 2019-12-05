"Removal of Invasive Lake Trout in Northwestern Montana Lakes" will be Mission Mountain Audubon's education program on Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 pm in the Polson Library Meeting Room. Everyone is welcome.
The introduction and subsequent invasion of Lake Trout into northwestern Montana's lakes have adversely impacted native fisheries including West Slope Cutthroat and Bull trout. Efforts to remove non-native Lake Trout and to restore the natural food aquatic food webs are underway in many of our area's lakes.
Charles Wainright, a Wildlife Biology graduate student at the University of Montana, will discuss his work assessing these restoration efforts to preserve the native fisheries.