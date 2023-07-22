There were over 50,000 airline passengers inbound to the Missoula Montana Airport in June of this year, a new record.

And according to airport director Brian Ellestad, over 47,000 passenger were outbound that month — also a new record.

"So truly, we serviced nearly 100,000 passengers in June," Ellestad said.

The airport serves about 900,000 passengers annually and is served by five airlines that provide nonstop flights to 14 different airports, although some routes are seasonal.

"We are thrilled to witness this record-breaking achievement," Ellestad said. "Our team's dedication and hard work have paid off. We thank our airline and community partners, as well as the flying public for their support and assistance."

Compared to June of 2022, the number of passengers boarding aircraft at MSO was up 17%. To read the full story, see Sunday's e-edition or visit Missoulian.com. — David Erickson, david. Derick son@missoulian.com