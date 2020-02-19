Missoula Art Museum // Spring Break Art Camp // March 16–20, 2020

Spring Break Art Camp: Behind the Scenes at the Museum

Morning Session 9 AM–12 PM

Go behind the scenes at MAM! Explore part of the museum not available to the general public. Ever wondered how art gets installed in a gallery? Or wanted a glimpse inside the secret vault where MAM’s art collection is stored? Participants play curator for a day and hang an exhibition of art created by all the campers in the education gallery. There will be an opening celebration for the show on Friday, March 20, and parents are invited. Discover how museums work, from the inside out.