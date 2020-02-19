Missoula Art Museum // Spring Break Art Camp // March 16–20, 2020

About:
Looking for an art-making opportunity for your children over spring break? The Missoula Art Museum runs a weeklong art camp from March 16 to 20. This year’s theme centers around Missoula’s art scene, with a focus on how a museum works from the inside out.
Join two local teaching artists, Jolena Ryan and Nikki Rossignol, for this collaborative adventure. Morning and afternoon sessions build upon each other, creating a true artist’s experience from inspiration to creation to exhibition. Campers spend the mornings at MAM learning about how a museum works. This includes exploring MAM’s vault, examining selected works from the MAM Contemporary American Indian Art collection, talking with curators and learning about how to install art. Art-making happens every morning in a diverse range of media including drawing, printmaking, and more!
The afternoon session includes tours of other businesses in the Missoula art scene, like a visit to an artist’s studio, a live drawing session at a coffeehouse, and a trip to the university to draw taxidermy. Campers develop a sketchbook practice to cultivate their art-making. Camp ends with an exhibition of the camper’s art in the museum’s Autio Gallery. There will be an opening reception on Friday, March 20 at 3 PM.
Spring Break Art Camp: Behind the Scenes at the Museum
March 16–20 // $90/81 for AM or PM sessions // $144 (20% discount) for full-day registration
Ages 9–12 // Full-day (both sessions, 9 AM–4 PM) campers please bring a bag lunch.
Morning Session 9 AM–12 PM
Jolena Ryan
Go behind the scenes at MAM! Explore part of the museum not available to the general public. Ever wondered how art gets installed in a gallery? Or wanted a glimpse inside the secret vault where MAM’s art collection is stored? Participants play curator for a day and hang an exhibition of art created by all the campers in the education gallery. There will be an opening celebration for the show on Friday, March 20, and parents are invited. Discover how museums work, from the inside out.
Afternoon Session 1–4 PM
Nikki Rossignol
The afternoon session includes daily field trips to other art spaces in Missoula. How is a museum different from a community arts center, a gallery, a mural in an alley? What happens in each of those spaces that is different from the museum? Missoula is bursting with art and artists showing work in all kinds of spaces. Explore how our arts community works together to nurture and support artists.