Missoula County closes Treasurer's Office

The Missoula County Clerk & Treasurer's Office has closed its office, effective noon Wednesday, as precaution related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, the office announced that "while in-person customers will not be seen, motor vehicle, property tax, recording, and vital records services are available online and by phone." The Clerk & Treasurer's office will re-assess the closure on March 23.

Visit https://www.missoulacounty.us/government/administration/clerk-treasurer/-fsiteid-1 for more information about accessing Clerk & Treasurer services remotely. For a full list of virus-related service changes, visit the Missoula County, Montana - Goverment Facebook Page.

As of midday Wednesday, there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Missoula County.

This story will be updated.

