Missoula County House District 100

Michael Vanecek

Write me at Michael Vanecek, 2287 Grape Arbor Ct, Missoula MT 59084

Political party: Libertarian

Birth date and age: July 25, 1971

Home: Missoula, MT

Occupation: Helicopter Fueler, Truck Driver, Retried Army Reserves

Family: Girlfriend and her two kids

Education: U of M Sociology Rural and Environmental Change, Wilderness Studies Minor

Past employment: Baker Petrolite, Schlumberger, Nuverra, Sorensen Transport, Timberline Helicopters

Military: Retired SFC, US Army Reserves. Deployed 2002,2003, and 2010 AFG and UZ

Political experience: Raised a Missoula Democrat, I read a few books and easily became Libertarian. From the age of about 30 to 40, I immersed myself into Libertarian readings and am sure I have learned more about politics in general than most career politicians have learned while being a politician.

Endorsements: No endorsements yet. First time running.

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

The money should be placed into an account to earn interest. The money should remain as principal in perpetuity, and the interest should be half reinvested and half used in general fund.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Abortion as a form of birth control is a shameful and despicable thing. However, a woman’s right to her property is inviolable, and her body is her property only. She has the right to evict any trespasser for whatever reason she chooses. However, I believe someday we should set up a system where it becomes incumbent upon the woman and future helpful agencies to exhaust all reasonable options for adoption before resorting to abortion.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Increase salaries until the positions are filled. I don’t see why this is so mysterious. Over the long-term, we need to work toward re-privatizing education and all public services.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

What a sad thing. At a glance, without looking at all the numbers (which have not been provided to me for consideration in answering this question), it looks like mismanagement is occurring. If the staff is 45% unfilled, then wouldn’t there be quite a savings in unpaid salaries? Yet, the budget is $17 million over budget? Conversely, perhaps some of the over-budget spending came from a lack of staff? Who last set the budget? Has the budget been greater or smaller over the years? Is this year’s budget markedly reduced for some political reason from last year? Will that political problem go away this year, and will normalcy be restored? Did a favorite leader at the institution quit and cause an exodus? Will their budget get a scheduled bump up next year due to some sort of normal cyclical-political-seasonal change? I don’t know these things. It’s very difficult to suggest answers to problems one knows nothing about, but it seems like a sad and desperate situation as described and needs attention.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

We have public lands. We have roads that exist to access them and maintain them. I will see how I can keep access open and roads open. More and more, it seems like government and special interest groups like Sierra Club are trying to lock up our governments’ lands and keep individuals from accessing them. It’s as though they want us to just drive to work and then come home, take our meds, and sit in front of the TV. It is frustrating after you venture out there for miles, and then come to a locked gate, saying behind is accessible only by foot. There isn’t a soul around for 20 miles, and the road is right there. It makes no sense. These gates need to stay open or even come down. I would talk to agencies and learn more about how to prevent Sierra Club and other land-lockers from locking individuals out of government lands. I have joined an OHV group to learn more but am so busy with work… I really need to focus more on this I believe.

Zooey Zephyr

Office sought: House District 100

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: August 29, 1988; Age, 34

Home: Missoula, MT

Occupation: Program Manager – University of Montana

Family: N/A

Education: BA Business Administration; BA Creative Writing – University of Washington

Past employment: N/A

Military: N/A

Political experience: Several years working as a human rights activist across the state

Endorsements: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, Montanans for Choice, Montana Federation of Public Employees, Montana AFL-CIO, Montana Conservation Voters, Carol’s List, Run For Something, LPAC, Victory Fund, American Youth for Climate Action, Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

I am in agreement with the Montana Democrats plan for the surplus budget, which includes significant investments in affordable housing, property tax relief to those most in need, investments in childcare, and investment in mental health services. In addition to these areas, there is also opportunity to invest in infrastructure across the state, from roads to public transit, and a need to increase wages for teachers and state employees, as schools, hospitals, and institutions across the state are struggling to retain teachers/employees due to low wages.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Abortions—like all health care—should be legal, accessible, affordable, and without stigma. When it comes to abortion access specifically, Montanans have a constitutionally protected right to privacy in their medical decisions, which includes privacy in all their reproductive decisions, from birth control to abortion. Further, no one who is pregnant should lose their right to bodily autonomy. I will oppose any legislation restricting contraceptive access and abortion access, including abortion medication shipped by mail, and I will fight to ensure that all Montanans are able to have both privacy in their healthcare decisions and control over their own body.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

The state must first-and-foremost work to ensure that teacher salaries are high enough to afford the ever-increasing cost-of-living in Montana. This comes from both finding ways to raise teacher salaries outright and working to lower the housing costs for both homeowners and renters across Montana. The state should also look to incentivize getting recent graduates into rural schools, similar to the way the Rural Mental-Health Preparation/Practice Pathway (RMHP3) uses federal grant money to get mental health professionals into rural schools and communities through trainings and financial incentives.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

In the long-term, the state should seek to localize care. This starts with increasing access to mental health care across the state, making it easier to access Medicaid, and increasing access to nursing homes for patients in need of psychiatric care. It also may entail building/funding more local care facilities. As for what to do in the short-term, on one hand the employees need to be paid better. But the patients clearly need a level of care they are not receiving, and it is unclear if any short-term solutions to stabilize the hospital will get patients the care they need.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

Affordable housing. In a city like Missoula, where nearly half of its residents are renters, equitable landlord-tenant laws are the first step towards affordable housing. Secondly, policies need to be put in place to allow/encourage the building of “missing-middle” housing. Thirdly, enact laws restricting short-term rentals, as increased housing inventory does no good if those homes are being purchased by investors looking to make a profit. Fourth, we must find a way to ease the property tax burden on middle-class homeowners. Lastly, any housing plan also needs to address the needs of our homeless community members, specifically via housing-first solutions.

Sean Patrick McCoy, R

Did not respond.