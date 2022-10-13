Missoula County House District 89

Katie Sullivan

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: Feb. 9, 1983

Home: Missoula

Occupation: Attorney

Family: Husband, Phil Stempin

Education: BA Human Biology, University of Montana; JD Law, University of Montana School of Law; LLM Information Technology and Intellectual Property Law, University of Colorado

Past employment: Attorney and small business owner

Military: N/A

Political experience: Two terms served in the Montana Legislature, 2019, 2021

Endorsements: MCV, MFPE, AFL-CIO, Montana Rural Voters, Planned Parenthood

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

We should put our money to work for Montanans. We have the opportunity to make big investments that will actually help Montanans in a real way. I would like to see the surplus revenue used in four main areas: (1) affordable housing, (2) property tax relief, (3) increased childcare, and (4) more mental health care services. If we make big investments in these areas, we not only provide immediate relief to Montana’s working families, but we also create something that has a positive impact for years to come.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Access to abortion should remain a right in Montana, and people, not politicians, should be making their own decisions based on their unique circumstances. When it comes to decisions around pregnancy, health care, and parenthood I will always respect and trust Montana women to make their own personal choice without the Legislature getting involved. This includes gaining access to abortion medication by mail.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

We need to pay teachers a good, competitive wage. Otherwise, we will continue to lose teachers to urban centers or other states. If we boost salary, have good health care benefits, and provide loan forgiveness programs, we will become more competitive and attract teachers to our schools. Another program proposed last session by Rep. Tyson Running Wolf (D) was called “Grow Your Own.” This program would have recruited and trained people with long-standing ties to their rural communities to become teachers in their towns. I think this is a program we should start in Montana.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

The status of the State Hospital is a problem that needs immediate corrective action. Because the hospital is a critical component of Montana’s mental health care system it cannot be ignored. DPHHS must tell us their plan for getting the hospital re-certified so they can continue receiving the federal funding they rely on. I would like to see the hospital continue to be a mental health resource, with quality patient care and good staff wages. I would also like to see an expanded statewide network of crisis care clinics that let people get mental health care in their local communities.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

In Montana we have the constitutional right to privacy. This is a big deal — especially when it comes to the increasing use of technology that tracks our locations, purchases, and internet history. I have been working hard every session to pass bills that protect Montanans’ right to privacy. This session I want to pass a bill that addresses government and commercial use of facial recognition technology that tracks and identifies people. I want Montanans to know that I have their backs when it comes to protecting their constitutional rights.

Gary Wanberg

Political party: Republican

Home: Missoula, MT

Occupation: Retired

Family: Married with 4-sons & 12-grandchildren

Education: Bachelors degree from the University of Montana

Past employment: Special Agent FBI

Military: Army National Guard

Political experience: Candidate for political office; assisted in campaigns

Endorsements: N/A

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of the more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

The Montana Legislature should guard this surplus and resist any wasteful spending of it. There may be an unplanned for need, such as the mental health issue below, where it could provide assistance, instead of raising taxes on the citizens of Montana.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

The killing of unborn children should not be a right anywhere. I would not support allowing medications, for the purpose of killing children, to be shipped anywhere.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

I favor parental choice in education and would support efforts that would enhance that in rural areas, whether that be attracting new teachers or providing alternatives.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patents died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patent was badly injured from an assault by a male patent. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

The state can use some of it's billion dollar surplus to stabilize the hospital and the state's mental health programs, of which there is desperate need.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

There are many issues I am interested in. One issue is housing in Montana. I would support efforts to reduce the residential property tax burden of our citizens. I would also support streamlining regulations and permitting for construction of family housing units.