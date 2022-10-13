Missoula County House District 90

Gary Marbut

Political party: Green Party

Age: 76

Home: Missoula

Occupation: Consultant, author

Family: Married, father, grandfather, great-grandfather

Education: Local, U of M two years, life

Past employment: Structural firefighter and advanced life support paramedic

Military: US Army, 1966-1969, honorable discharge

Political experience: 40 years+

Did not respond to questions.

Marilyn Marler

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: 1971, I’m 51 years old

Home: Missoula, MT

Occupation: Land manager and botany instructor at UM

Family: Husband David and our many pets

Education: BS UC Davis 1994, MS Biology UM 1997

Past employment: UM 25 years, private consulting, Military: None

Political experience: 12 years Missoula City Council, 2 previous terms in the Montana House.

Endorsements: MT Conservation Voters, MT Sportsmans’ Alliance, Montana Federation of Public Employees, MT AFL-CIO, MT SMART, MT Rural Voters, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

We should invest it in Montana’s top 4 issues: Workforce housing ($500M): increase supply for regular renters and homeowners via low-interest or interest-free building loans; invest in Montana’s affordable housing trust fund. Property tax relief ($250M); one-time relief combined with ongoing relief according to income level. Last session the GOP majority gave tax cuts to the wealthy, which didn’t help most people. Affordable child care ($125 million). Establish more providers; invest in pay raises to attract/retain child care workers; expand scholarships. Mental health care ($125 million). Expand crisis beds across Montana; expand access to in-patient and out-patient treatment; increase Medicaid provider rates; restore the 2017 cuts to community-based mental health infrastructure.

This approach will improve lives and boost our economy.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Yes, abortion should remain legal in Montana, and everyone should have the right to make private medical decisions with their health care providers, families, and according to their own religious beliefs. Yes, I would vote to allow abortion medication to be mailed to Montana addresses. We live in a large state and not everyone is able to travel for health care. If certain medications are deemed appropriate for telehealth and mailing, I support health care providers and I support privacy in medical decisions.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

We should increase teacher salaries and make sure that teachers can find and afford housing. If it means investing in housing for teachers in rural areas, then we should do that. Each community may have slightly different challenges and we should allow for local school districts to help identify solutions. Increasing pay would be a good first step.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

In the short-term we should invest in appropriate levels of staffing and reasonable salaries to attract and retain qualified Montana staff. We can also invest in finding appropriate community-based placements for patients across Montana, but these are not widely available yet. Increasing Medicaid payments to service providers will be needed in both cases. Over the long term we need to work with health care providers and other employees at Warm Springs and across the state to develop a community-based network of mental health care facilities (see question 1). This is a complicated problem that has been developing for a while but has reached crisis level in the last two years. My understanding is that some of the patients at Warm Springs would be better served in dementia care, but unfortunately our elder care system is failing across Montana too. We need to be serious about adequately funding human services, and my constituents have been clear that they value elder care and mental health care.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

I am committed to preserving wildlife as a public resource, and ensuring that hunting (an important conservation tool) is not limited by class, wealth or landownership. I will work to support programs like Block Management and Habitat Montana which provide funding and other support for private landowners who work for conservation. I will oppose any efforts to privatize wildlife or erode our traditions of public-private cooperation.

Alan Ault, R

Did not respond.

Josiah Hinkle, L

Did not respond.