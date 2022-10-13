Missoula County House District 91

Connie Keogh

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: 06/21/1955, 67 years old

Home: Missoula, MT

Occupation: Retired

Family: I have two sons—Troy Keogh who lives in Idaho, Ross Keogh and my grandchildren Anya and Owen live in Missoula. My mother Patricia George resides in Billings.

Education: BS in Elementary and Special Education and MA in Education

Past employment: I taught for over 20 years in Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. I recently retired from Western Governors University after working with teacher candidates for over 19 years.

Military: N/A

Political experience: I served in the Montana State Legislature for the 2019 and 2021 sessions.

Endorsements: Montana Federation Public Employees, American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organization, Montana Conservation Voters, Carol’s List, Montanans for Pro Choice, Montana Rural Voters, Montana 55+

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

Living in the community where you work has become more difficult, businesses are struggling to hire employees, and finding child care is nearly impossible. The surplus should be utilized to support affordable housing opportunities for Montana’s workforce and provide property tax relief so long-time residents can remain in their homes. Enhancing funding for child care to expand the capacity of existing providers and to lower out of pocket costs for our working families will allow more individuals to join the workplace. A significant portion of this surplus should be used to expand mental health resources in our local communities.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Abortion should remain a right in Montana. I will oppose any attempts to ban the procedure in the Legislature and support allowing abortion medication to be shipped to Montana addresses. I am an advocate for reproductive health services and will do everything I can to protect reproductive freedom for all. On the ballot in November, I will vote No on LR-131, as the 2002 BAIPA (Born Alive Infant Protection Act) is already in place to protect infants born alive in all circumstances. Instead of protecting infants, LR-131 robs families and infants of the opportunity to hold and say goodbye and criminalizes physicians’ compassionate actions.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Teacher shortages impact our public school system particularly in our rural communities. Dealing with these shortages can be aided with a variety of strategies, including recruiting employees from the communities where they live similar to the “Grow you own” legislation that was passed in the 2021 legislature, by preparing and supporting teachers through distance learning and rural residencies, and by boosting salary and compensation including loan forgiveness and housing perks. Montana turns out great teaching candidates, but often our graduates move to states that not only pay more, but respect the profession and have lower health care and housing costs.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

The issues at the state-run hospital are widespread with far-reaching consequences beyond the walls of the institution. Appropriating more money may not be the entire answer. Our most at-risk patients are needing specialized care, there is an impact on the Warm Springs and Anaconda workforce, and our criminal justice system is already burdened. These issues as well as community public safety must be addressed. One solution may be to move toward a statewide network of crisis care clinics that can help people receive care in their communities, close to their existing support networks.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

I was honored to meet with Montana’s constitutional authorities on education recently to discuss a vision for the future of education in the state. We identified early childhood education as one of our four priorities. Montana is one of six U.S. states without a publicly funded preschool option and state funding for the early childhood system in general is limited. As a member of the Education Budget committee, I will be working with bipartisan leaders and stakeholders to create a pathway for local school districts to establish public preschools in their communities.

Beth Wanberg

bcwanberg@gmail.com | Facebook Messenger

Political party: Republican

Home: Missoula, Montana

Occupation: Retired

Family: Married with 4 sons, 3 daughters-in-law, and 3 foster children (all adults), and 12 grandchildren.

Education: 13 years plus additional training as medical secretary

Past employment: a Bank, a Hospital, the UM, the FBI, the US House of Representatives

Military: N/A

Political experience: Candidate for house office, Volunteer

Endorsements: N/A

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of the more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

That is a great question and, I believe some serious research would need to be done to give you a good answer. My first thought is that $1 billion in surplus is great news for Montana tax payers! Perhaps at least half of it could be returned to the tax payers of this state; and the other $500,000,000.00 could be used to compensate for inflated costs on state programs that have already been initiated.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

I am in favor of each and every baby being protected by law and allowed to mature and be delivered safely. Their mothers have options, but the unborn do not and therefore are the most vulnerable humans on the planet. And yet as you may know, our Legislature does not have the power to ban abortion in our State without a Constitutional Amendment because of a change in our original constitution.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Great question. There used to be programs and incentives for teachers and medical doctors to work in remote areas. These programs can be dusted off and perhaps enhanced with additional supports.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

This is a very serious problem. I am going to defer to other legislators until I can find out what is being proposed. Why not use part of the above mentioned surplus to insure the safety of patients and staff at the State hospital?

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

Education is one of my main issues and concerns, and always has been. I would love to work hand in glove with parents and school boards across the state to enhance the curriculum, and incentivize teachers. I believe that test results are showing that our children suffered from Covid isolation and lack of interaction with teachers and classmates. We need to help all schools be more successful, so I would encourage public and private schools to raise their standards and empower students to achieve them.