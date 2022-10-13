Missoula County House District 92

Mike Hopkins

Political party: Republican

Birth date: April 9th, 1984.

Home: Missoula, MT

Occupation: Representative, House District 92

Political experience: House Appropriations Committee, (Chair) Infrastructure Committee, (Chair) Consumer Counsel Committee, Broadband Committee.

Endorsements: House District 92, 2016, 2018 and 2020.

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

We are dealing with a laundry list of cost-of-living issues thanks to the economic incompetency coming out of Washington. We can use the budget surplus to help alleviate some of that burden. We need to look at direct rebates, property tax relief and/or abatement and paying down state debt while making sure that whichever form of relief we use to get this money back to taxpayers, that it doesn’t increase or prolong inflation.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

The phrasing of the question aside, the Armstrong decision in Montana controls abortion policy. As for me, I am pro-life, always have been. Elective abortion should not be legal in Montana or anywhere else.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Teacher shortages are just one of the problems currently faced by Montana’s public schools. We need better funding for teachers, we need better equipment in the classroom, we need more time for workshop, engineering, and computer science. But securing additional pay for teachers and funding for schools is complicated by a lack of accountability, both real and perceived. Public education needs to respect and work with the parents of Montana’s students in order to restore that accountability.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

Some of the things listed in the question are symptoms of the same problem — we need to fix the glaring issues at the hospital to make it eligible for federal funding again. That means rebuilding best practices and aligning employees with those best practices or replacing those employees. It's long past time for serious house cleaning.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

Like last session, we will need to compensate for the truck loads of nonsense coming from Washington. With record inflation, sky high gas prices, skyrocketing interest rates and the general economic illiteracy coming from D.C, we need to get relief to folks without repeating the very mistakes D.C made that got us here in the first place. The odds of us experiencing a recession while the Fed tries to get inflation under control is very high, so we also need to build a lean budget that covers our essential services while delivering tax relief to Montanans.

Gary M. Stein

garysteinhd92.com | P.O. BOX 2868 Missoula, Montana 59806

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: 08/11/1961 61 years old

Home: Missoula, Montana

Occupation: Retired public high school teacher, (32 years); stay-at-home son-in-law, providing home care for 94-year old mother-in-law

Family: Wife, Nancy McCourt, MSW (married 36 years), Daughter, Yetta Rose Stein, 27 years old, Mother-in-law, Helen McCourt, Brother-in-law, Dan McCourt, Niece, Margaret McCourt

Education: MFA University of Montana, (Creative Pulse program), 2000, BA University of Montana, History, 1985, Teacher certification program, Portland State University, 1989

Past employment: Taught primarily U.S. History and elective Psychology courses at Sentinel High , School for 26 years. Taught multiple Social Studies courses. Taught 3 years at, Hellgate High School, 1992-1995, full-time certified Social Studies teacher. Taught at, Victor High School for one year, and Arlington H.S. (Arlington, OR) for 2 years, I’m a nationally certified soccer coach, and have been coaching at all youth, high school, and small-college levels. Most recently, I was head boy’s coach at Missoula Sentinel High School. I’m currently serving as an MOA-Master-level certified soccer official.

Military: N/A

Political experience: Local level union negotiations and elected leadership, state level union delegate Candidate for state legislature, 1994 Candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, 2017, Special Election

Endorsements: Planned Parenthood, MFPE, AFL-CIO

Montana Democrats have come up with a plan that positively helps the greatest number of Montana’s working class, those who have been bearing the greatest load of providing needed services to their neighbors and families. Property tax relief should be an essential piece of any decision.

I do think agencies that have been stripped of their budgets in previous legislative sessions should see some restoration of state support, while seriously considering an increase in hourly wages for state employees, who appear to be overworked and understaffed. We should not be re-funding higher administrative salaries and costs, however.

Comments made by any male on the subject of abortion should be qualified and less considered.

Beyond the explicit Right to Privacy expressed in the Montana Constitution, the U.S. Constitution explicitly protects a citizen’s life, liberty, and property, If there’s any property that anyone truly owns, it would be their own body, so it’s clear that access to abortion as a legal right must be protected and maintained.

The teacher shortage is not a new problem. There have always been solutions available, but there hasn’t always been the political will to implement solutions.

Our current Superintendent of Public Schools has shown no will, and no competency, to handle this issue, or really any issue that impact public schools. The Superintendent has seen fit to mostly concern herself with supporting and promoting private, and religious school education, instead of supporting outstanding public education in Montana. Attracting teachers would have to start with new leadership.

I would listen to recommendations aimed at de-institutionalizing and de-centralizing mental health services across the state, while keeping some institutional settings and services for specialized populations. We should fund case management. Establish broader, consistent definitions of mental health to appropriately qualify Montanans for services. There is a need for immediate funding and support for urgent mental health, as law enforcement and emergency rooms are currently bearing the stresses of serving that population. Incentivize mental health care professionals to practice in Montana to address the shortage of psychiatrists, neuro-psychologists, and other providers.

The Montana Constitution must be protected from attack by the majority party. I know most Montanans are not as extreme in their beliefs as the current elected political leadership of the state. I also know that most folks are critical of the two-party system, but no American has ever liked one-party rule. I’m making only one promise to the voters of HD 92; to do my best to represent the citizens of the district who don’t vote for me. That’s how representative government is meant to work. Thanks for supporting the cause of preserving and protecting the Montana Constitution.