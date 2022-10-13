Missoula County House District 93

Shirley Azzopardi

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: April 28, 1965, 57 years old

Home: Ronan, Montana

Occupation: Retired teacher

Family: Husband John and two children ages 22 and 24

Education: BA, University of Montana

Past employment: 30 years as a special education teacher

Military: none

Political experience: none

Endorsements: MFPE, MT AFL-CIO, MT Rural Voters, Carols List

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

The revenue surplus should be used in the following areas to help lower costs for Montana families and workers: housing, property tax relief, child care, and mental health care.

Housing: Lack of affordable housing is the number one issue I hear when I talk to voters. We need to use $500 billion to provide low-interest loans to developers building affordable rental homes.

Property tax relief: Many Montanans are feeling the effects of rising property taxes. We need to use $250 million for a one-time property tax refund targeted to actual working folks.

Child care: Child care is not a luxury — it is a necessity for working families. We need to make investments in expanding existing child care, establishing more child care providers, and paying child care providers a higher wage.

Mental health care: We need to invest $125 million to expand the availability of community based treatment, so Montanans in every corner of the state can get the care and support they need.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Women should have the right to make their own health care decisions, and abortion is health care. Health care decisions need to be made between patients and their health care providers. I will work to ensure women continue to have this freedom, and to make sure our state Constitution remains the backstop to those who would take this freedom away. Yes, I would allow abortion medication to be shipped into Montana.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Teachers need a higher salary and we need to expand student loan repayment programs. We need to increase all teachers' salaries, not just beginning teachers. I will work to increase all teachers' salaries so they will be able to afford to stay in the profession. Teaching is a rewarding yet demanding profession and all teachers need support and adequate classroom budgets so they do not have to spend their own money on classroom supplies.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

First we must immediately pursue re-accreditation and correct the serious wrongs that led to losing accreditation in the first place. With accreditation comes federal funding, which will help us tackle the budget overspending. Rather than spending tax dollars on an out of state consulting firm to identify these issues, we need to use that money to provide hiring bonuses, raises and training opportunities. The staff at the hospital need support in order to provide this critical care. It is imperative to listen to the staff who work at the hospital and know what the issues are.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

My number one issue as a state legislator will be public education. I taught special education for 30 years and as a result I understand what is happening in schools first hand. Montana children deserve a strong public education system with teachers who are highly qualified. The Montana Constitution states we have an education system that develops the full educational potential of each person. I feel that includes having access to school counselors and librarian media specialists. I will oppose all proposals for charter schools and school vouchers.

Devin J. Braaten, L

Did not respond.

Joe Read, R

Did not respond.