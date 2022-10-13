Missoula County House District 94

Tom France

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: June 15, 1951, age, 71

Home: 5900 Thornbird Lane, Missoula, MT 59808

Occupation: Natural Resources consultant, State Legislator

Family: My wife is Meg Haenn and we have three adult children, Luke, Sonja and Toni

Education: BA History, University of Montana, JD, Alexander Blewett School of Law, University of Montana

Past employment: Regional Executive Director, National Wildlife Federation

Military: N/A

Political experience: I am running for my second term in the Montana Legislature

Endorsements: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, Montana Rural Voters, Montana Conservation Voters, Missoula Fire Fighters Local 271, Montana Federation of Public Employees, Montana Sportsmen’s Alliance, Montana AFL-CIO, SMART-Transportation Division (Formerly United Transportation Union), Montanans for Choice

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

Montana Democrats have advanced a plan for spending the budget surplus that includes significant property tax relief, support for affordable housing programs and investments in childcare and mental health services. Some Republican leaders have also recognized the need to address property tax relief, the crisis at the Warm Spring hospital, and low salaries for state workers and teachers. I will work to advance a bipartisan plan that makes wise investments in areas of greatest need and provides property tax relief for Montanans.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Under the Montana Constitution, women have a constitutionally protected right to make private, medical decisions free of interference from state government, including the right to an abortion or other reproductive decisions. I strongly support this right as fundamental to personal freedom and will oppose legislation to ban abortion or overturn our state Constitution. Montana does not have, and should not have, the right to interfere with medicines approved by the Food and Drug Administration and shipped through the U.S. Mail.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Educator shortages across this state, in our cities, towns and rural areas, can be reversed — and it's not just about the low pay. Our colleges and universities are graduating enough educators to staff our schools, but entry-level teachers are leaving Montana for better wages, greater support services, and better access to affordable housing and insurance. The Legislature must increase support for local school districts in raising teacher salaries, especially for beginning teachers, and strengthen affordable housing programs for teachers as well as other workers entering the job market.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

The short-term solution, as has been proposed repeatedly by Democratic legislators, is to use some of Montana’s current $1.6 billion surplus to stabilize the workforce by paying competitive salaries. The Gianforte administration has neither responded or acted on this proposal, and it has also failed to take steps to achieve federal recertification and risks losing additional millions of federal dollars. In the long run, some state mental hospital patients would be better served by community placements and we need to work toward achieving this end.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

Housing and property taxes are the most important issues and Democrats will seek to incentivize affordable housing and provide property tax relief. I am increasingly concerned about attacks on wildlife management and public access. The Gianforte administration has diverted hunting license revenues to the Department of Corrections, established an unneeded, expensive, pheasant stocking program, transferred hunting licenses to private entities and undermined Habitat Montana and other access and habitat programs. I will introduce legislation to end pheasant stocking and use this funding to expand and strengthen our public access and wildlife habitat programs

Rebecca Mapston

Political party: Republican

Birth date and age: 48

Hometown: Missoula

Occupation: Mortgage Lending

Family: Married with 4 children

Education: Degrees in Business Administration/Accounting; Certified in Sports Broadcasting and Sports Media & Communication. Licensed Loan Officer in MT and WA.

Past employment: Mortgage 20+ years

Military: N/A

Political experience: First time candidate

Endorsements: N/A

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

The Montana Legislature will be deciding what to do with the surplus, and I support working with my colleagues to do what is best for my state and my constituents. Montana is facing numerous problems. The Legislature needs to address significant mental health issues, affordable housing,and ever increasing taxes.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

The Armstrong decision made abortion a privacy issue in Montana.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

The Montana Legislature passed the TEACH Act in 2021 to help with incentivizing teacher wages. We need to address the cost of housing and shortage to keep good teachers in our state.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

The status of mental health and mental health institutions will be one of the most significant issues we deal with in the next Legislature. We need to build stronger accountability models. We also need to hire more competent and effective managers and mental health professionals.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

I have spoken to many constituents over the last several months in my district, House District 94. My constituents tell me their number one concern is rising property taxes and affordable housing. I commit that as a representative I will work diligently to address these concerns and find solutions.