Missoula County House District 95

SJ Howell

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: July 3rd, 1980, age 42

Home: PO Box 8627, Missoula, MT 59807

Occupation: Director, Montana Women Vote

Family: Partner Zuri and son Adrien, age 10

Education: BA, University of Montana

Past employment: Community organizer and policy advocate

Military: N/A

Political experience: I am running for my first term as a state legislator.

Endorsements: Montana Federation of Public Employees, Montana AFL-CIO, Victory Fund, Montanans for Choice, Planned Parenthood of Montana, State Legislators Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, Minority Leader Rep. Kim Abbott, and Rep. Alice Buckley

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

The Legislature needs to invest in programs and services that keep Montana families and communities safe, strong, and healthy. I support the Democrats’ proposal to invest in workforce housing, targeted property tax relief, mental health care, and affordable childcare. Montana families would see immediate benefits from these investments, and it would boost our economy statewide for years to come. This is not the time for permanent tax cuts, especially those that primarily benefit the wealthiest, as this surplus is likely a one-time occurrence. Investing in communities and infrastructure builds our economy and creates a Montana that works for everyone.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

I believe that all people deserve the right to make decisions about their bodies, their health care, and their families, without government interference. I am pro-choice and believe that access to abortion should remain a right in Montana, as clearly outlined in our state Constitution. Accessing abortion care through the mail is protected by federal law and should remain so. I will vote against any attempt to limit or ban abortion care in Montana.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Montana’s public schools are one of our state’s best assets — I know from years of firsthand experience as a student and now a parent. However, our teacher wages are some of the lowest in the nation. We need to raise wages as well as investing in housing, childcare, and health care — things that make Montana competitive, and a state where one can comfortably live on a teacher’s salary. We also need to invest in higher education, so Montana colleges and universities can continue to graduate Montanans who want to live and teach in their home state.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

Years of cuts to mental health have left our state in crisis and relying far too heavily on the state hospital and jails for people who need treatment. First, we need to return to a community-based mental health care system, where some people can get treatment in their hometowns in a cost-effective and efficient manner, and before they’re in an emergency situation. Second, we need to raise provider rates and wages to fill vacancies and retain workers. Finally, we need real leadership at the state agency level to shepherd the state through these crucial changes.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

One issue I am committed to is passing common sense reforms to our criminal justice system. Too many people are caught up in the system for crimes related to poverty, mental health, or addiction. In particular, I want to address the high number of people incarcerated, sometimes for months and often for non-violent offenses, before they reach trial or are convicted of a crime — all because they cannot afford to post bail. By reforming our bail system, fewer people would spend time in jail pre-trial, allowing them to remain at work and with their families.

Lauren Subith, R

Did not respond.

J.C. Windmueller, L

Did not respond.