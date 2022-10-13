Missoula County House District 96

Jonathan Karlen

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: August 27, 1999; age 23

Home: Live in House District 96

Occupation: Wildlife Research Fellow, University of Montana Boone and Crockett Program

Family: Single; no children

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Biology, Minor in Climate Change Studies, Master’s in Public Administration; all from the University of Montana

Past employment: Baucus Leader in the U.S. Senate; Demmer Scholar with the Congressional Affairs Office of the U.S. Forest Service; Wildlife Research Technician with Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks; Educator with the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program; Ski Race Coach with the Missoula Ski Education Foundation

Military: none

Political experience: Appointed to Missoula Energy and Climate Team; Baucus Leader in the U.S. Senate; Congressional Affairs Office of the U.S. Forest Service; successfully wrote and advocated to pass a bipartisan hunting and fishing law during the 2021 Montana Legislative session.

Endorsements: Montana Rural Voters, Montana Conservation Voters, Missoula Fire Fighters Local 271, Missoula Rural Fire Fighters L2457, Montana Federation of Public Employees, Missoula Organization of Realtors, Montana AFL-CIO, Montana Sportsmen’s Alliance, SMART-Transportation Division, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, Montanans for Choice.

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

Property tax relief: Rising property taxes are a hardship for working and retired Montanans. Allocating funds toward a tax refund would bring relief amid the rising cost of living. Long term, property taxes should be capped at a percentage of household income, among other reforms.

Affordable Housing: Missoula has insufficient housing that’s affordable for working Montanans. The surplus can be used to develop quality housing so that people who work in our community can afford to live here.

Investment in our communities: Using some of the surplus, we can increase teacher salaries, expand childcare availability, and boost mental healthcare programs.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Politicians have no business meddling in individuals’ personal medical decisions. I firmly believe in a woman’s right to make her own healthcare choices, including about abortion. The Montana Constitution and case law establish a strong right to privacy, which I vigorously support. In the Legislature, I will oppose attempts to ban abortion or constrain access to safe and legal reproductive healthcare services.

I also will oppose legislation that restricts Montanans from receiving FDA approved medication via the mail.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there a way to get these public schools staffed up?

Montana’s future depends on our youth receiving an education that prepares them for 21st-century careers, so tackling our teacher shortage must be a priority. Montana has the lowest starting wages for teachers in the nation, and the lack of affordable housing makes it even more challenging for teachers to start careers here. By partnering with school districts, the Legislature can boost teacher salaries, improve benefits, strengthen affordable housing programs for teachers, and ensure that teachers have the classroom resources and support they need to be successful. I support mentorship programs, continuing training for teachers, and partnerships with Montana universities.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

The crisis at the State Hospital demands immediate attention from the Legislature so that CMS re-accreditation can be attained. As a short-term solution, a portion of the budget surplus should be allocated to recruit and retain the state hospital workforce through competitive salaries, improved working conditions, and robust patient safety protocols.

Long term, the state must expand community placements so that more patients can be closer to their families and support networks. Montana also needs across-the-board investment in mental healthcare resources for all ages, in both rural and urban areas.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

I believe that scientists — not politicians — should be managing our land, water, and wildlife. I will combat the privatization of natural resources and promote science-based management and conservation by:

• Protecting stream-access laws and expanding access to landlocked public lands

• Empowering the scientists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and other state agencies to make research-based decisions

• Ensuring the public’s right to be involved in natural-resource decision making

• Increasing funding for wildlife habitat conservation through Habitat Montana

• Promoting active management of natural resources to enhance forest health and reduce wildfire risk

Kathy Whitman

Political party: Republican

Military: Wife of Vietnam Veteran

Political experience: Served as Representative for House District 96 during the 67th Legislative Session, served on one of the first Missoula County Community Councils, officer and Board member for Local Community Development Group, served on Legislative committees: Local Government, Sava, Transportation, Legislative Administration, Interim Montana Land Information Advisory Council committee.

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

- Current liability reduction

- Property tax relief

- State hospital in Warm Springs and the crisis with mental health around Montana

- These areas would offer long-term benefits for taxpayers while at the same time, ensuring the provision of essential services.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

I support pro-life. Abortion should be available in cases of medical need, rape, or if the life of the mother is in danger.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Offering competitive wages.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

Mental health will be one of the primary concerns of the 2022-23 Legislature. The quality of the facilities, services and supervision all need to be greatly improved.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

I will present a bill that will provide tax relief for Montana citizens. Montanans have been struggling with the results of a pandemic, a downturn in the economy, as well as higher gas and food prices than many of us have seen in our lifetimes. I will work with my legislative colleagues to effect legislation to address the help we all need.