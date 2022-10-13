Missoula County House District 97

Devin Jackson

Website: Jackson4MT.org | Email: djackson@jackson4mt.org | Phone: 406-239-5304 | Snail Mail: PO Box 1482, Lolo, MT 59847

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: Apr. 14, 1978, age 44

Home: Lolo, MT

Occupation: Owner/ Audio Engineer at Jackson Sound Management Productions

Family: When I was 2 my mother died tragically in an accident while working for Montana Power in Butte. I was raised in the Bitterroot, by my single father (a local author of some renown). My uncle served on the Missoula Sheriff’s Dept. I have lived with my small family in Lolo for 26 years. My roots in the district run deep.

Education: Recording Workshop - Certificated Recording Engineer and Audio Tech

Past employment: I’ve been a small business owner for a couple decades, before that I was a live sound engineer at the Ritz on Ryman, and an electronic repair tech/satellite installer at Electronic Services Unlimited.

Military: none

Political experience: Volunteered 15 years on the Lolo Community Council representing Lolo to the County Commissioners, served 7 years as Secretary, and 5 years as Chair.

Endorsements: Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE), MT AFL-CIO, Montana Conservation Voters, MT Planned Parenthood, SMART-Transportation Division Union, and numerous former legislators.

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

Montana is facing a housing crisis. Every day I talk to people who are affected by the high costs of housing. Workers who can’t find affordable rent, families worried about making ends meet, seniors who can’t afford their property taxes. If you retired in Montana you deserve to be able to afford to stay in Montana. Our budget surplus should be used to provide immediate property tax relief and incentivize more housing for Montanans. We also at the front of a growing wildfire problem. Our wildland firefighters recently got a “raise” to $15 an hour. We owe them more.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Short answers: yes and yes.

I’m not sure this is the right question though. In my mind the question is, “Does government have any right to know what any Montanan talks with their doctor about?” The answer is, “NO!” The Montana State Constitution clearly gives us an individual right to privacy. Our individual rights come before the state or the federal government, that’s what the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights stand for. Montanans have a right to choose and I will defend the State Constitution that guarantees that.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Montana is 50th (out of 50) in starting teacher salary. We desperately need to raise teacher wages in Montana. I know people that graduated with degrees in education that aren’t teaching because they couldn’t pay their bills on that wage. On top of that, OPI is negligent in its duties to certify our current teachers. Low pay, and receiving no support from the state agency that is supposed to defend them are things the state should be able to address. We can create more incentives for new graduates to stay and teach in Montana.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

I am not an expert in mental health, but I grew up in the Bitterroot. Like most Montanans, I have attended too many funerals for suicide. We need to fund mental health care, and we need leadership that believes in it. The State Hospital is currently run by the same man that gutted Kentucky’s mental health care system. If you want the State Hospital to work, the first step is putting someone in charge that believes the hospital can work. You don’t hire an arsonist to run the fire department.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

The most important issue to me (besides housing) is defending our Montana way of life. I am focusing on the things I can do to help my community like property tax relief for working families and seniors. Still, I know I will have to defend voting rights and our right to privacy. I will protect stream access, and vote against efforts to privatize our public lands and wildlife. I will stand for the Montana State Constitution.

Lyn Hellegaard

Political party: Republican

Home: Missoula

Occupation: Executive Director

Family: Spouse, 2 kids

Education: Some college

Past employment: Banker, Employment Counselor

Military: N/A

Political experience: served one-term Missoula City Council Ward 4

Endorsements: Brad Tschida, Jesse Ramos (former City Councilman), Mark Ward, Larry Anderson, Linda and Marsha Frey, Jane Van Fossen, Jane Rectenwald, Clancy Kenck, Quentin Rhoades, Rick and Sally Evans, Rod Harsell, Ann Bukacek, Dennis and Barb Druffel, Lana Hamilton, William Wilson, Dr. Jeanne Wilson, Robert McCue, and George Bingham, Adam Hertz (former City Council and HD96), Montana Shooting Sports Association, Montanans for Limited Government, and Americans for Prosperity.

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

It should be returned to the taxpayers. A recent study stated 70% of working Americans are looking for a second job. The refund might help people with property taxes, rent or food. Montana families need their money returned, as our governor promised in his campaign. Some have said we should:

• Subsidized housing. With all the price subsidies MHA offers, rents have not come down in Missoula. We all know anytime the government subsidizes anything the price goes up.

• Childcare. not all Montana families need childcare subsidizes. I believe the individual families should decide what to do with their money.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

As a legislator job number one is to protect and defend our constitutional rights. I chose to protect the rights of the voiceless, defenseless children.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

I believe promoting school choice would assist in staffing up the high-performing schools, whether public or private as it would creative a competitive situation for good teachers, providing them with higher salaries, increased benefits and provide a supportive environment. It would also provide students with an environment conducive to their individual learning needs.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

The Legislature needs to increase reimbursement rates. Put the director on probation until he solves the conditions preventing accreditation. Pressure of the purse needs to be placed on Dept. of Health and Human Services to fix the problem of overcrowding of elderly dementia patients. Pursue a program of grants or student loan forgiveness for medical students who commit to working at Warm Springs or rural nursing homes for a certain period of time.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

Property tax relief. The groups pushing the lottery and gambling sold them to voters by saying the revenues would go to schools, that isn’t happening. We need to fulfill that promise and remove Title 95 school funding from property taxes. We could also increase grazing leases, timber sales and reclamation of mine and coal tailings to support lowering property taxes. Develop strategies to increase in-state commerce to help Montanans secure jobs that support home ownership, as well as, home affordability and everyday expenses such as home heating, grocery bills, A serious analysis of whether Montana is better off as a tourist or manufacturing economy, or how to successfully blend the two.