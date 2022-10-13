Missoula County House District 98

Bob Carter

Political party: Democrat

Age: 57

Hometown: Missoula

Occupation: Retired from professional work but I stay very busy as a community advocate, volunteer and stay-at-home-dad.

Family: Married to Laurie for 19 years. We have 3 kids, Nick, Max & Ben.

Education: BS in Computer Science from UofM with minors in Math & Media Arts.

Past employment: Chief Technology Officer, small business owner, software engineer, reserve police officer, bus driver, carpenter, farm & ranch hand.

Military: None.

Political experience: Four-term school board member, two-term Sewer & Water district board member as well as multiple community, agriculture and education-based nonprofit boards of directors.

Endorsements: Montana Conservation Voters, 314 Action, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, Montanans for Choice, Montana Federation of Public Employees.

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

There are so many needs in the state: Property tax relief, our public service employees are underpaid, we need infrastructure improvements, addressing climate change, improving access to public lands, health care and mental health services, but the future of Montana rides on the shoulders of our children and I can think of no better use of a revenue surplus than a long-term plan to properly fund our public schools as is required by our state Constitution. I am also a proponent of universal pre-K education. Anything beyond that belongs to the taxpayer and should be returned or credited to them.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Article II section 10 of the Montana Constitution reads, “The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.” Additionally, our state Supreme Court has ruled our right to privacy includes an individual’s health care and reproductive rights. I agree with the majority of Montanans that abortion should remain safe and legal, and politicians should not be allowed to interfere with anyone’s private health care decisions.

Yes, I support those who choose to receive abortion medication by mail.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Housing or tuition repayment incentives for rural teachers would be a good start. Montana has the lowest starting teacher salary in the United States, yet our public schools and teachers do a remarkable job with what they have to work with. We need to address the low teacher pay if we want to hire and retain high-quality educators across the state.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

It is unfortunate we are in this position, but this may be the time to rebuild the system from the ground up. I would like to see evidence-based development of a comprehensive mental health system which includes expanding and strengthening the following: Awareness, a highly skilled provider network, accessibility, delivery of care, and patient follow-up. Early local prevention should be more effective and less expensive than visits to the emergency room or treatment in a centralized state facility. When appropriate, I would like to see intervention by teams of mental health professionals rather than by law enforcement.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

I will do everything I can to increase funding for public schools and work toward expanding our state pre-kindergarten program. I recognize some school facilities are not designed to handle a class of pre-k students, in those cases I think a private-public partnership for accreditation is possible.

If we want to ensure the best potential for the future leaders of Montana, then we need to set the bar high for public education and the only way to do that is to properly fund school districts and continue taking thoughtful steps to implement a universal pre-k program.

Sonia Shearer-Hiett

Political party: Republican

Home: Missoula

Occupation: Self-employed

Family: Spouse and four children

Education: Some college

Past employment: Personal Trainer and Coach, owner of Salt Lake Adventure Boot Camp and TRX, owner of Olde Village Candle Company, Accountant

Political experience: Montana Shooting Sports Association, Montanans for Limited Government

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

I believe the money needs to go back to the people who paid in to the state. With inflation, cost of housing, rent, food, gas, etc., Montana residents deserve their hard-earned money back. As a taxpayer and land owner, I believe that the money I have paid in should go back to my pocket.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

I believe that as a representative of my state, I need to uphold the Constitution. I believe that all children have a right to have a life. They cannot speak for themselves, so I will voice my belief that all lives are important.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

I believe that parents need to have the choice of how their children are educated. I believe that, as a state, we should have the opportunity to have charter schools as another choice for the education of our children. The rise in homeschooling presents another option for parents to teach their children what they would like them to be educated in and not what our school boards approve. With these other avenues of education I think it will give teachers other avenues in which to educate with higher-paying salaries and the ability to get back to what our children really need to learn.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

It would be interesting to know if the hospital has been audited to see what violations are being made within the hospital. There needs to be some oversight as to where the problems are coming from. From that audit, the Legislature could take a more educated approach as to how to pursue this problem. With our homeless population growing and the rise is mental illness, this is a problem that is only going to get bigger over time.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

Property taxes. With inflation and all of the extra costs people are incurring, I believe that we need to address this problem. Many fixed-income families or individuals in Missoula may be forced to leave their homes because they cannot afford to pay their property taxes and monthly bills. This would help those people keep their homes instead of having to leave them because of the tax increase in Missoula plus the cost of our property taxes.

Richard L. Armerding, L

Did not respond.