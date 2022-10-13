Missoula County House District 99

Ryan Darling

Political party: Republican

Birth date and age: 1979

Home: Missoula, House District 99

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Family: Married with two teenagers

Education: Hellgate HS 1997, BA Economics - University of Arizona, Associates in Professional Pilot & Flight Technology - Cochise College

Past employment: Surveying, Flight Instructing

Military: None

Political experience: Very Little

Endorsements: Montanans for a Limited Government

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

I support giving the surplus money back to the taxpayers rather than creating or expanding permanent government spending programs. None of the people I’ve spoken with have said they’d support continued tax increases. The government constantly seeks to enlarge itself and has become a burden on the tax paying citizen. Higher taxes are causing rents to increase making it difficult for young people to get established and for fixed income seniors to make ends meet.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

I believe bodily autonomy is constitutionally protected when it comes to medical issues. Life is also deemed a right by the Declaration of Independence. The people do not have moral consensus about the moment life begins, so at this point I would likely vote to protect the child when they are born alive and allow the woman to exercise her own morality until that point.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Teachers are underpaid, Students are underserved. Academics are not the focus anymore. Instead, the School Board System appears hyper focused on non-academic topics. I vow to support school choice legislation where the taxpayer money follows individual students. When schools must compete for teachers, wages will increase. When schools must compete for students, the student’s needs will come first.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

Election security should be a bipartisan issue. Vote tabulating machines have proprietary software and components managed by entities foreign to Montana. We should restrict early voting and we should vote in person on paper ballots after we present a valid ID. Votes should be tabulated by hand and mail-in voting should be restricted to qualified absentees with yearly renewal.

Mark Thane

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: 63

Home: Missoula

Occupation: Retired Superintendent, Missoula County Public Schools

Family: Wife Mary and daughters Lindsay (Taylor) and Emilie (Nick)

Education: B.A. in Education and M.Ed. in Education Leadership, University of Montana

Past employment: Missoula Public Schools (39 years)

Military: None

Political experience: Currently represent House District 99 in the Montana Legislature

Endorsements: Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE), Montana Conservation Voters, Missoula Fire Fighters Local 271, Montana Rural Voters Action Fund, Missoula Organization of Realtors and Montana AFL-CIO

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

Montana’s revenue surplus is the result of many factors, including the infusion of federal stimulus dollars and the capital gains which resulted from significant appreciation of the stock market. The surplus affords us the opportunity to thoughtfully invest in Montana. I support four significant investments with the surplus: provide property tax relief for primary residences in Montana, invest in workforce housing, provide resources to address the mental health crisis (including the Montana State Hospital) and develop childcare infrastructure to support the more than 26,000 Montanans who are out of the workforce because of lack of access to childcare.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Article II, Section 10 of the Montana Constitution enshrines the right of individual privacy. All health care decisions, including access to reproductive care, are protected in Montana via this privacy right which was affirmed in the Armstrong decision. Women’s reproductive care, including decisions regarding abortion, are personal decisions to be made in private consultation with a physician. I am committed to upholding this constitutional provision and will actively resist any legislation which aims to restrict access to reproductive care and abortion in Montana.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Beginning salaries for Montana teachers ranks 50th of the 50 states. While Montana’s universities graduate a sufficient number of teachers, many leave the state for better compensation. Many of our schools, and particularly rural schools, find the cost of health insurance benefits consumes a significant amount of available budget, preventing school boards from increasing salaries. Housing costs and the lack of available inventory in many communities presents another significant hurdle to teacher recruitment. The state response should include increasing the per pupil allocation, supporting the development of workforce housing and providing a statewide health insurance option for school districts.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

The solution to the crisis at the State Hospital is complex. A staff vacancy rate of 45% indicates that compensation, benefits and working conditions must be addressed in order to recruit and retain employees. Additionally, the hospital must take steps to rectify the safety concerns which led to the suspension of Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. Support for community-based care will also result in less pressure on the State Hospital. Development of community crisis response teams and implementation of local protocols to reduce referrals and transfers to the State Hospital will also serve to relieve pressure.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

An issue I will continue to work to address in the upcoming legislative session is the development of a plan for school districts to opt into a statewide health insurance program for employees. Many of our smaller rural districts have a pool of employees that is too small to get a reasonable bid for group health insurance, thus driving up the cost. I have participated in a small working group through the interim exploring options to create a statewide insurance option which will result in a larger insurance pool to drive down costs.