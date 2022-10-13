Missoula County Senate District 48

Shane A. Morigeau

4065464290 | Shane@shaneformt.com | PO Box 5562, Missoula, MT 59806 | shaneformt.com

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: 9-8-1984 (38 years old)

Home: Missoula, MT

Occupation: Deputy Executive Officer

Education: B.S. University of Montana – W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation in 2007, Juris Doctor – University of Montana School of Law 2010 and LLM University of Arizona – James E. Rogers College of Law in 2011

Past employment: Attorney for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

Military: None

Political experience: Elected to State House District 95 in 2016 and in 2018, former candidate for State Auditor, and appointed to serve the rest of former State Senator Nate McConnell's term for State Senate District 48

Endorsements: AFL-CIO, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, Montana Conservation Voters, Montana Federation of Public Employees, Montana Rural Voters, Montana Sportsmen Alliance, Montanans for Choice, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, The Sierra Club

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

The MT State Legislature should focus its resources on providing the most basic services and providing those services well. I am referring to quality and affordable education, health care, and housing, a working economy for all, equal access to Montana's iconic public lands and wildlife, and a tax system that is reasonable and fair.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Abortion is a decision made between a patient and their doctor. The Legislature has no place in the decision. I would not legislate against a patient being able to access abortion medication through the mail, especially since Montanan's access to care can mean a long drive in many instances.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

We need to prioritize a budget that allows our schools the flexibility to provide competitive wages so that we can educate our future generations at a competitive level for the job market of tomorrow. Specifically, we ought to provide hiring bonuses, student loan assistance, housing assistance. We should also avoid giving money away to private and religious schools that take away resources for better student success and outcomes.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

There needs to be better screening for staff at our hospitals and anyone in health care. We need to prioritize a budget that allows these facilities the flexibility to provide competitive wages so they can hire the best staff possible so that we can get those who are struggling with mental health or any ailment back on their feet as contributing members of our society.

We should also utilize budget surplus to help alleviate some of the mental health needs we continue to see across the state and do better at the child or early developmental level.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

It is critical this session to focus on building a coalition of legislative members who have an eye toward improving the services we provide with the taxes we collect. These days there are too many members of the Republican party who aim to dismantle critical government services and our only means of defense is building a majority of legislators who will combat these member's wrongheaded efforts.

Beyond defense, I will be focusing on alleviating the tax burden on property owners and income taxes and start addressing the outdated tax system in Montana. This will not only provide relief for property owners, this will also help first-time home buyers and renters, who are passed the tax increases through rent increases.

Jacob Van Horn

Political party: Republican

Birth date and age: 31

Home: Alberton

Occupation: Flooring Installation

Family: Single

Education: N/A

Past employment: Woodburn Fire District and Self-Employed

Military: None

Political experience: 1st time running

Endorsements: N/A

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

Taxpayers should be provided a refund. It’s their money, and it wasn’t needed. We could also save it for a rainy day and reduce future taxes to help people now so we can give the people a financial relief. With everything going on today in terms of inflation and interest rate increases, we can take steps to reduce the tax burden.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

I believe the only argument that could be made in favor of allowing abortion is in the case of rape, life of the mother, and incest. All human life is given the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. No, I would not be in favor of allowing abortion medication to be mailed. It should be treated like a Class 1 drug.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

School choice. Give school districts more freedom for the way they hire teachers. Allow someone that has years of experience in a field to teach a subject is the school district feels they can adequately teach the subject. Make homeschooling, co-op or online learning more streamlined and allow people the freedom to decide what way is best to have their children educated. Allow for the easier creation of charter schools or alternative ways of learning. Have standards set by the state and let everyone find their own ways to meet those standards based on the needs of the child.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

This is where a revenue surplus may help. We need to look into where the finances are going and streamline expenses to get ride of wasteful spending. A state agent can be assigned to be a third party, to go over the books for the Legislature to see if more money needs to be allocated to their budget. We have to look into why people have quit and improve retention. Everyone is experiencing a labor shortage so that might not be easily fixed. We have to work at keeping the current employees just as much as get new ones.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

I believe the Federal government has grown too large and has overshadowed the state and her rights. The Federal government has pushed us around for far to long. I believe we should call for an article 5 convention of states to bind the Federal government back to its original 4 enumerate powers granted by the Constitution.