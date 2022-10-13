Missoula County Senate District 49

Brad Tschida

Political party: Republican

Birth date and age: 68

Home: Missoula, MT

Occupation: Realtor

Family: Married, 5 Adult Children

Education: BA + 45 Cred. (ED. Leadership)

Past employment: Education / self-employment / marketing

Military: OCS School (1976) but no active duty

Political experience: 4 terms as a State Representative, 1 Term as Montana House Majority Leader

Endorsements: MSSA / MT Family Foundation / NRA / Montanans for Limited Government / Americans for Prosperity

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

Return it to those who paid it. Immediately! Montanans are being crushed by inflation, paying $600/month more than before Biden took office. If your mechanic billed you $2,000 for parts and service, and then found out they made a mistake and you were due a $500 refund, would you expect it back? Absolutely – as soon as the mistake was discovered. Any Montana family who wishes to let the State keep their money (as much as $3,500) can write a check back to the state. Let people have their money back. They can choose to keep or give it away.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

If the laws in Montana are as tentative as the basis for Roe (nebulous 14th Amendment interpretation), that will become evident. <1% of the people with whom I’ve spoken with have raised this as their paramount issue. Costs of gasoline, food, home utilities, outrageous home/rent costs, oppressive taxation, crime, transient homeless problems – these are the issues truly impacting Missoula-area families. Parents and single individuals have begged the Legislature to act, and Republicans reduced both property and income taxes in 2021. Perhaps Missoula City/County could reduce their +40% bloated budgets. Montanans should and will decide this issue. Protecting our most vulnerable is critical.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

COMPETITION. Less than 50% of Montana students are proficient in reading and under 40% are at grade level in math. This, despite record amounts of money thrown at Montana public education. Creating public charter schools, allowing funding to follow the child rather than give it to the school, allowing greater school choice in Montana (1 of 8 states without enhanced school choice) will create a level of competitiveness that will drive performance higher. Schools will compete for good teachers and teachers’ pay will almost certainly increase, creating incentive for more teachers. Reducing administrative overhead will also free up money for teacher pay.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

The Montana State Hospital began its decline under our previous 2 Democrat governors. The previous director of DPHHS (Sheila Hogan), now the MT Democrat chair, wasn’t equipped to serve as the Director of DPHHS. Someone with the necessary experience should have been appointed, rather than having an unqualified crony assigned to the position.

The Legislature should increase provider rates. Also, hiring directors with sufficient experience, vision and the ability to instill confidence in the department will help turn the hospital around. Such a person should also be able to triage the current situation, stabilizing the hospital and bring back federal support.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

First of all, it would be refreshing if this questionnaire reflected the issues which are most critical to Missoula voters.

16 years of failed Democrat governors brought about myriad problems in Montana. There are so many issues that choosing 1 from among them is challenging. Limiting/reducing income and property tax levels for seniors and military veterans is one of my paramount issues. Property taxes are forcing fixed income residents from their homes. Taxing Social Security and Military pensions is another dagger in their budgets. Beginning with senior and military populations, and then working to limit Montana state government to its constitutionally-mandated duties, would make Montana a haven for citizens. Republicans are leading the effort to keep Montanans in their homes.

Willis Curdy

Political Party: Democrat

Home: 11280 Kona Ranch Road, Missoula

Occupation: Rancher/Pilot

Family: Spouse Gloria; Two Adult sons; Five grandchildren.

Education: B.A. History, University of Montana; Masters of Education, University. Federal Aviation Administration Instrument, Commercial, Multi-engine and Certified Flight Instructor training and licenses

Past employment: Missoula County Public Schools teacher 1971-2000; U.S. Forest Service Firefighter (Hot Shot crew, Smokejumper, Pilot and U.S. Forest Service Aviation Program administrator) 1968-2006.

Political Experience: Montana State House Representative District 98( House Natural Resources Committee Vice-Chair) 2015-2023; Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees 1989-1993; Big Flat Irrigation District Commissioner 1983-1988.

Endorsements: Montana Sportsmen’s Alliance; Rural Montana Voters; Montana Conservation Voters; Montana Federation of Public Employees; Big Sky 55+; Missoula Firefighters Local 271; Montana AFL-CIO; SMART (Former United Transportation Union)

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

Montana Democrats have proposed a spending plan for the budget surplus including sizeable property tax relief for working Montana families and seniors, a robust affordable workforce home and rental construction program, investing in child care resources and mental health care. Beyond that, some of the surplus should leverage federal highway dollars to continue rebuilding our state highways, county and city streets and roads. I will work with any legislator who is willing to invest in the above items especially property tax relief.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

I strongly support Montana’s constitutional right to privacy provision. The Montana State Supreme Court has said that our right to privacy guarantees every Montanan’s the right to make personal health care decisions without intrusive governmental interference. I will oppose efforts to remove or make exceptions to this constitutional provision. Montana does not have the authority to regulate what the Federal Food and Drug Administration has approved for legal shipment through the mail.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Teacher shortages are occurring throughout Montana but more acutely in rural Montana for several reasons. The biggest issue is teacher pay. In comparison to other states, the average beginning Montana teacher’s salary ranks last. The State of Montana must increase its share of the cost of school funding. The second issue causing teacher shortages is affordable housing. Teachers and rural school districts should be able to tap into the surplus to access low interest loans to build personal homes or school owned rentals. Finally, our communities can improve teacher morale and retention by respecting what our teachers are doing for our children.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

The immediate solution to the state run psychiatric hospital is to use some of the surplus to stabilize the workforce by paying competitive salaries. Montana is paying an extraordinary amount of money for out-of-state nurses to come here for a short period of time and then take Montana’s money elsewhere. Montana also lost federal certification which means we have lost Medicaid reimbursement and so Montana pays the entire daily bill for care. Therefore, the $17 million cost to Montana taxpayers. Also, I believe Montana needs to take a hard look at building out regional mental health care facilities.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

Property tax relief and building affordable workforce housing stand out for me. With approximately $40 million of the surplus, I would create a state-wide technology fund. Instead of going to property taxpayers for tech dollars, schools could apply for grants to fund technology initiatives. Fast growing districts like our own Hellgate Elementary have repeatedly asked property owners for more construction dollars. I would also work to set aside surplus funds to either assist in paying for construction or providing tax relief to homeowners for approving construction levies. Teachers, nurses, firefighters, law enforcement among others are finding it hard to find housing. Finding affordable housing is critical.