Missoula County Senate District 50

Nick Knowles

Political party: Republican

Birth date and age: Aug. 24, 1980, 42 years old

Home: Missoula, MT

Occupation: Fully disabled veteran

Family: Wife-Casie, Son-Nicholas, Son-Connor

Education: Professional Military Education

Past Employment: United States Air Force, Department of State

Military: United States Air Force K9 Handler

Political Experience: None

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

It should be returned to the people it was stolen from in the first place, the people of Montana.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Yes. Having said that, there MUST be a limit as we cannot have 9-month-olds being aborted. Each side must give a little or we will have a never-ending stalemate. I would not support any elected abortion past 15 weeks unless medically necessary and in cases of rape and incest. While I am pro-life, I will not impose my views on others. We will all be judged one day.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Seems to me like the answer is more money is needed. How about using some of that $1 billion dollar surplus from question #1?

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

Again, not being cute here but, don’t we have a $1 billion dollar surplus sitting around? Seems like a no-brainer here. Instead of our budgets going to things like $4 million dollar bike bridges, maybe the state mental hospital could be funded.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

I consider most taxes as theft because, well, they are. Other than a small amount of taxes for essential services like first responders, some government workers, and social services, we are being taxed out of our homes, especially here in Missoula. I want to keep greedy cities, like Missoula, from raising your taxes every year and stealing your money.

Andrea Olsen

Age: 60

Political Party: Democrat

Hometown: Life-long resident of Missoula, and 5th Generation Montanan

Education: Graduate of Franklin, Hellgate, & UM

Occupation: Attorney, UM Faculty Affiliate, Legislator

Political experience: MT House Representative for Eight Years, 2015-2022.

Endorsements: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, Montana Conservation Voters (MCV), Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE), Montana AFL-CIO, SMART-Transportation Division (Formerly United Transportation Union), Sierra Club of Montana, Big Sky 55+ Action Fund, Carol’s List, Victory Fund, LPAC, Montana Sportsmen Alliance, MT Rural Voters and over 500 individuals.

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of the more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

There is so very much we could do to transform our society with this “surplus”, and there are very urgent responsibilities we should address. We could restore a whole variety of services we have completely underfunded, including the State Hospital. For a person to be able to live a life with dignity, experience liberty and successfully pursue happiness, one must have a place to live. Government policies bestow benefits and create economic opportunity, value, and security and the challenges to do better for the people of Montana are interconnected. The legislature needs to hear from you!

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Yes, and Yes. Montana’s constitution rights to privacy protects all of us and our right to make our own healthcare decisions, including whether to continue a pregnancy. If you believe government can tell you that you must have a child, then government can also tell you that you cannot have a child. Deeply personal healthcare decisions that affect only oneself, and ones’ family cannot and should not be decided or interfered with by the government.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Public education is the best investment we can make in our communities, in our state, and in our personal and collective futures. We must reinvest in all forms of education across our state, and fully fund public education in our cities, towns, and rural areas. We must re-invest in the basic economic infrastructure that makes living affordable, particularly in rural areas – higher education, early education, and continuing education, healthcare, better wages, greater support services, affordable housing, and transportation. Government must return basic government services, including public education infrastructure, to the people, particularly in rural areas.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

We are only as strong, as free, as developed … as how we provide for our most vulnerable.

Montana should, and the federal government provides funding if we do, fully fund our mental health services in this state, particularly the Montana State Hospital, which serves the most vulnerable. Even though many of us have brought bills, or worked on these issues, Montana has failed to fund real solutions for our growing mental health crisis in this state, which therefore creates emergencies, rather than services, for our families, our schools, and our communities.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

With over forty years of active public service – I cannot limit to one the legislative issues we face as a community. Montanans have a constitutional right to live a life of dignity, a right to a clean and healthy environment, a right to vote, a right to privacy and a multitude of other equally important rights that are at stake in the legislation we consider. Government has a duty to respect, protect and fulfill these rights for everyone without discrimination. It’s my obligation as a citizen, and an elected legislator to do as much as possible on all these issues.