IF YOU GO

Matt Hamon's exhibition, "Ratljóst," will be on display at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture through Oct. 31.

To view more of Hamon's work, go to matthamon.com

Upcoming events:

- Artist lecture with Hamon: He'll show slides and discuss his work, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Masquer Theatre, PAR/TV Center.

- Panel discussion with artist Eileen Rafferty, theologian and naturalist Rev. Peter Shober, Blackfeet/Métis environmentalist Rosalyn LaPier, all moderated by curator Jeremy Canwell, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. p.m., Masquer Theatre