August First Friday museums, galleries and art on view

Services: The Paint Your Own Pottery studio and shop, where customers can paint ceramics that will be fired by the staff, or buy art from the shop. Take-home pottery kits all are available. The ZACC's new play area, community art supply closet and Show Room are still closed until further notice. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday noon-4 p.m. Health rules: All ZACC staff will wear masks and ask that customers do as well. They are following all sanitizing and disinfecting best practices as suggested by the CDC, FDA, and local health department. ZACC staff will bring sanitized paint brushes and glazes, and ask people to remain seated as much as possible. They also ask that any out-of-state customers to have self-quarantined for 14 days prior to visiting. No cash. Credit cards only.