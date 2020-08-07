August First Friday museums, galleries and art on view

Museums
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: closed through August. Featured exhibits: "Fire Call!" featuring the technologies the U.S. Forest Service deployed over the years to communicate to and from the nation's mountainous backcountry, "The Road to Today: 250 Years of Missoula's History," "No Enemy Movement Observed: The Vietnam War Through the Eyes of a Frenchtown Marine," and "Leiser's Footsteps," an exhibit covering the history of Missoula's original Jewish citizens and their contribution to Missoula's growth and culture. Hours: Open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, noon-4 p.m. 10 a.m.-noon reserved for vulnerable populations. Health rules: Wear a mask, respect physical distancing practices.
Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tour of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m
Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Featured through Sept. 12: "Travel Through Nature: Northwestern Montana Nature Photographers." Through Oct. 31: "A Timeless Legacy 2020: Women Artists of Glacier National Park.: Hours Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m.03 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon, seniors only, noon-3 p.m. general public.
Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Featured: Student curated exhibition "Art Under Pressure: Function and Form in Prints from the MMAC Collection." Through Aug. 29: "Monte Dolack: The Artist's Nature" in the PARTV Center, UM. Call 243-2522. Health rules: Masks required or provided for those without them. Groups limited to 10. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m.
4 Ravens Gallery, 248 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery.com: Featured in August: "20/20 Vision," recent experiments in cold wax and oil medium by Marion Lavery. Virtual First Friday, Aug. 7. Online services: The website has a selection of jewelry and coffee mugs with more being added. Special options available for curbside delivery. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., by appointment with limited people allowed in the gallery. Health rules: Limiting gallery access to enable easier social distancing. Masks required for customers and staff. Touching of art is discouraged, but any pieces that are handled will be isolated for disinfecting before replace it in the gallery.
Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: Open to public, 24/7 street access. Current exhibition: Grand opening June 5, "See the Light," mural installation of James G. Todd's "Jazz Icons". Allez offers a public-access venue to promote the globally emerging art form of mural art with an innovative lighted alley-wall mounting system to offset muralistic art panels against a traditional brick narrative. Allez’s programming of fine arts in an urban alleyway setting of Missoula downtown sows more seeds of imagination and creation; fostering inclusion and ownership that leads to individual happiness and a thriving community. Health rules: Allez had not originally planned to begin exhibits until the fall, but the pandemic alerted us to the sudden depletion of the arts in our community. Because of this, they decided to premier earlier to give a little light back to Missoula. Viewers do not need to enter an indoor environment and can adequately socially distance from each other.
Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Featured in August: "This Precious Life - Trying to Notice the Beauty," oils by Rebecca Fiske. Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Health rules: Customers are asked to wear a mask, sanitize hands and practice social distancing. Maximum occupancy of 12 customers.
The Clay Studio, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: Featured in August:"Running with Scissors," Elisha Harteis Resident Exhibit. Opening reception, Aug. 7, 6-9 p.m. Hours: 12-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment. Health rules: Students, members and visitors are asked to wear masks while on premises. The capacity in the gallery will be limited and hand sanitizer will be available. Ask attendants for help with artwork. Classes: These will resume in July with reduced attendance to permit adequate social distancing, upgraded hand-washing access. Watch for announcements on or before June 12.
Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154: The Dana Gallery is featuring its 18th annual Dana Gallery Paint Out, with works by by Dudley Dana, Ray Kobald, Lori McNee, David Mensing, Caleb Meyer, Anna Moore, Robert Moore, Davi Nelson, Clay Pape, Patricia Robinson-Grant, Robert Schlegel, Janet Sullivan, Scott Switzer, Cody White, Garth Williams, and R. David Wilson. Visit danagallery.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Taking appointments for private gallery visit and basement tour. Health rules: Galley is proceeding with cautious hygiene and sanitation efforts and staff will be wearing masks or protective gear when assisting customers. Individual customers to enter at their own comfort during this period of time. Hand sanitizer is available for visitors, and there are markings 6 feet from the desk where the staff processes sales. The gallery will not exceed over 50 people visiting at one time.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: In August: work by Gavin McClure. Virtual opening reception, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m. Frame of mind is home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Now open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com. Featured through Aug. 27: collection of reproductions of artworks by Charles Russell, Frederic Remington, Thomas Moran, Karl Bodmer, and Carl Rungius. The prints are framed with hardwood moldings such as mahogany, lyptus, cherry, and poplar, at very affordable prices. Works by local Missoula artists will also be on display. First Friday opening, Aug. 7, 5-9 p.m., wear a mask and enjoy outdoor seating and distanced conversation.
Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. Murphy-Jubb Fine Art will be open First Friday, Aug. 7, for distanced art viewing, featuring Kendahl Jan Jubb, M. Scott Miller, Arthur Herring, Richard Smith and James Hoffmann. Sealed refreshments will be available and “After Hours: On the Balcony” will present the Pescaderos, playing all original music on the balcony. Health rules: Hand sanitizer and gloves are provided and visitors are requested to wear a face mask (not provided). Occupancy is limited to 15 people, with no more than eight in any of the three rooms of the gallery. There is a sizable lobby outside the gallery. Online curbside and free home delivery is available in western Montana. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Featured in August: "The Peace of Wild Things" featuring works by Brooke Borcherding, Tabby Ivy, Michael Kline, Louise Lamontagne and Bobbie McKibbin. Hours: Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. First and last hours reserved for those who want the gallery to themselves. Also by appointment. Health rules: Up to four visitors sharing a biosphere can visit the three gallery rooms. Bring a mask; stay 6 feet from those not in your group; hand sanitizer available; we’ll allow one group per group. Visitors should be mindful of the stairwell. Notify desk attendant before going up and ring bell before coming down to get the “all clear” signal. Online shop available for its current exhibitions and represented artists, and they are open by appointment.
Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Public reception, Aug. 7, 5-8 p.m.: featuring an in-progress series by Tracy Hall and "Architectural Impressions//How We Experience the Built Environment."
● The PECHA KUCHA PANEL — a presentation with Rafael Chacon speaking on Daphne Bugbee Jones in Missoula, Author Randall Lecocq speaking on Frank Lloyd Wright in Montana, and Chris Haskell on the Missoula Shade Structures — will be uploaded onto the ZACC's YouTube Channel on the afternoon of July 10: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOnxho9v75OZvCJKk0mX_pQ, and will play on a loop in the Main Gallery during the gallery opening.
● VR GOGGLES — We’ll have instructions on how to make your own cardboard VR Goggles to use with a cell phone to view architectural models! Available online and at the ZACC.
Services: The Paint Your Own Pottery studio and shop, where customers can paint ceramics that will be fired by the staff, or buy art from the shop. Take-home pottery kits all are available. The ZACC's new play area, community art supply closet and Show Room are still closed until further notice. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday noon-4 p.m. Health rules: All ZACC staff will wear masks and ask that customers do as well. They are following all sanitizing and disinfecting best practices as suggested by the CDC, FDA, and local health department. ZACC staff will bring sanitized paint brushes and glazes, and ask people to remain seated as much as possible. They also ask that any out-of-state customers to have self-quarantined for 14 days prior to visiting. No cash. Credit cards only.
Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Dining room is open for socially distanced service. On view: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.
Butterfly Herbs, 232 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-8780: Featured in August: "The Secret Garden Series: Movement in the Air," work by Heather Stockton. First Friday, Aug. 7.
