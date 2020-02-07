February First Friday museums, galleries and art on view

Museums

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 258-3479: Featured exhibits: "The Road to Today: 250 Years of Missoula's History," "No Enemy Movement Observed: The Vietnam War Through the the Eyes of a Frenchtown Marine." "The Odyssey of Montana's Thomas Francis Meagher" by Stephen Glueckert. Through May 10: "Leiser's Footsteps," exhibit covering the history of Missoula's original Jewish citizens and their contribution to Missoula's growth and culture.