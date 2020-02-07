February First Friday museums, galleries and art on view

Museums
Bigfork Art & Cultural Center, 525 Electric Ave., 406-837-6927, bigforkculture.org.
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 258-3479: Featured exhibits: "The Road to Today: 250 Years of Missoula's History," "No Enemy Movement Observed: The Vietnam War Through the the Eyes of a Frenchtown Marine." "The Odyssey of Montana's Thomas Francis Meagher" by Stephen Glueckert. Through May 10: "Leiser's Footsteps," exhibit covering the history of Missoula's original Jewish citizens and their contribution to Missoula's growth and culture.
Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Through Feb. 29, "Children's Art Exhibition: So Many Patterns." Feb. 14-April 10: "Looking at the Landscape," the work of Dale Beckman and Richard Thompson. Opening reception, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m.
Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through June 20: "Monte Dolack: The Artist's Nature." Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 12-3 p.m.; Thursday, Friday: 12-6 p.m.
Museum of the Plains Indian, 19 Museum Loop Road, Browning, 406-338-2230.
Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana, 69316 Highway 93, Charlo, 644-3435, ninepipesmuseum.org.
Galleries
4 Ravens Gallery, 248 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery.com: In February: "Adornment 6: Contemporary Jewelry" by Dona Miller and Sue Savage. Opening reception, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m.
Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Through February: "Quilts: A Passion for Color and Line," quilts by Pat Cross. Artist's reception, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
The Clay Studio, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509: Through March 6: "International Cup 2020," showcasing ceramic work that "explores the infinite possibilities of the idea of the cup." Opening reception Feb. 7, 5:30-9 p.m.
Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring "Stories of the Soul: Studies Celebrating Black History Month," by Debra Pollard.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Frame of Mind is home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
FrontierSpace, 118 W. Pine St., 816-341-2992, frontierspace.org: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. featuring Stella Nall: "Love Is (?)" a multimedia, interview-based installation.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com. In February: "Utah Wonders," photography by Lee Silliman. First Friday reception, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m.
Ohrmann Museum and Gallery, two miles south of Drummond on Highway 1. Usually open. Featuring paintings, wood, metal and bronze sculptures by Bill Ohrmann and metal sculptures by John Ohrmann.
Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through Feb. 29: "The Creative Act," works by Rudy Autio. Grand opening reception, Jan. 24, 5-7 p.m. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Art on view
Bathing Beauties, 501 S. Higgins Ave., 543-0018: First Friday, Feb. 7, featuring Bloom Earrings.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, 314 N. Higgins Ave., 721-4141: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring paintings by artist Elaine Davis.
Bernice's Bakery, 190 S. Third St. W.: In February: Artist Mars Sandoval. First Friday, Feb. 7.
Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.
Butterfly Herbs, 232 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-8780: In February: "COMBO," mixed media series by Cassie Loretta Smith. First Friday, Feb. 7.
City Council Chambers hallway and first and second floors of City Hall: Work by the University of Montana School of Art. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Clyde Coffee, 610 S. Higgins Ave., 406-540-4481: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring the work of Jacob Garvin, a collage artist out of Bozeman who focuses on cats as a center piece for his art.
CREATE Art Bar, 140 E. Front St., 830-3941: First Friday, Feb. 7, 4 p.m. featuring "Prismatic Plumes," glasswork by Meredith Baird, Golden Hour Glass Co.
Downtown Dance Collective, 121 W. Main St., 360-8763: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-7 p.m. featuring "Aviary," works by Julian Weiler.
Lake Missoula Tea Company, 136 E. Broadway: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring Danish potter Annette Printz.
ZACC, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Through February: Indigenous Art Market and a Soft Landing gallery show featuring three artists who are refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Moses Bushiri, Luc Mugondozi and Lorenzo Mugondozi. First Friday opening, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m.