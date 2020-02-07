February First Friday museums, galleries and art on view

February First Friday museums, galleries and art on view

Ellen Garvens

Ellen Garvens' "Soutine Goes to Heaven," is on view at the Missoula Art Museum as part of the exhibition, "Perception," with fellow photographer Barbara Weissberger.

 Dourtesy of the artis

Museums

Bigfork Art & Cultural Center, 525 Electric Ave., 406-837-6927, bigforkculture.org.  

Stephen Glueckert

Stephen Gleuckert's Thomas Francis Meagher exhibition at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 258-3479: Featured exhibits: "The Road to Today: 250 Years of Missoula's History," "No Enemy Movement Observed: The Vietnam War Through the the Eyes of a Frenchtown Marine."  "The Odyssey of Montana's Thomas Francis Meagher" by Stephen Glueckert. Through May 10: "Leiser's Footsteps," exhibit covering the history of Missoula's original Jewish citizens and their contribution to Missoula's growth and culture.   

Richard Thompson

The Hockaday Museum of Art's exhibition "Looking at the Landscape," features work of Dale Beckman and Richard Thompson. Above: Thompson's "Patchwork Prairie. 

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Through Feb. 29, "Children's Art Exhibition: So Many Patterns." Feb. 14-April 10: "Looking at the Landscape," the work of Dale Beckman and Richard Thompson. Opening reception, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m. 

Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Maryann Bonjorni

"Out of Modernism" at the Missoula Art Museum examines postmodernism in Montana through works from the Permanent Collection. Seen here is "Count of Three," by Maryann Bonjorni.
Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. Featured exhibitions: through Feb. 15: Rick Bartow, "Things You Know But Cannot Explain." Through Feb. 22: Lillian Pitt, "Honoring My Ancestors." Through March 7: "Ellen Garvens and Barbara Weissberger: Perception." Through May 2: "Out of Modernism" witch includes works by MaryAnn Bonjorni, Robert DeWeese, Terry Karson, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, and others. 
 
Dolack's 'Suspension of Belief'

"Suspension of Belief" (2013, acrylic on copper panel, 18 by 20 inches) was made for "Altered State," an exhibition at the Holter Museum of Art in Helena.

Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through June 20: "Monte Dolack: The Artist's Nature." Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 12-3 p.m.; Thursday, Friday: 12-6 p.m.

Museum of the Plains Indian, 19 Museum Loop Road, Browning, 406-338-2230.

Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana, 69316 Highway 93, Charlo, 644-3435, ninepipesmuseum.org.  

Galleries

4 Ravens Gallery

4 Ravens Gallery, "Adornment 6: Contemporary Jewelry" by Dona Miller and Sue Savage

4 Ravens Gallery, 248 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery.com: In February: "Adornment 6: Contemporary Jewelry" by Dona Miller and Sue Savage. Opening reception, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m.

Pat Cross

The Artists' Shop: "Quilts: A Passion for Color and Line," quilts by Pat Cross

Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Through February: "Quilts: A Passion for Color and Line," quilts by Pat Cross. Artist's reception, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.

International Cup

The Clay Studio of Missoula's International Cup is a juried exhibition that explores "the infinite possibilities of the cup." Above: Paul Maloney, "Tall Bar," (porcelain, glaze, underglaze, 8 by 5 by 4.7 inches, 2019)

The Clay Studio, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509: Through March 6: "International Cup 2020," showcasing ceramic work that "explores the infinite possibilities of the idea of the cup." Opening reception Feb. 7, 5:30-9 p.m. 

Debra Pollard

Debra Pollard is showing paintings at the Dana Gallery for Black History Month.

Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring "Stories of the Soul: Studies Celebrating Black History Month," by Debra Pollard.

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Frame of Mind is home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

FrontierSpace, 118 W. Pine St., 816-341-2992, frontierspace.org: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. featuring Stella Nall: "Love Is (?)" a multimedia, interview-based installation.  

Lee Silliman

Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing's exhibition, "Utah Wonders," features black-and-white photography by Lee Silliman of Missoula.

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com. In February: "Utah Wonders," photography by Lee Silliman. First Friday reception, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m.  

Kendall Jan Jubb

"Bamboo Room," by Kendall Jan Jubb.

Ohrmann Museum and Gallery, two miles south of Drummond on Highway 1. Usually open. Featuring paintings, wood, metal and bronze sculptures by Bill Ohrmann and metal sculptures by John Ohrmann.

Radius Gallery 2 (copy)

"Remembering Rudy Autio" launch party is set for 6 p.m. at the Radius Gallery on Thursday, Feb. 6. The event will celebrate the second printing of the ceramic artist's memoir in conjunction with "The Creative Act," an exhibition of his work in clay and on paper.

Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through Feb. 29: "The Creative Act," works by Rudy Autio. Grand opening reception, Jan. 24, 5-7 p.m. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Art on view

Bathing Beauties, 501 S. Higgins Ave., 543-0018: First Friday, Feb. 7, featuring Bloom Earrings.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, 314 N. Higgins Ave., 721-4141: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring paintings by artist Elaine Davis.

Bernice's Bakery, 190 S. Third St. W.: In February: Artist Mars Sandoval. First Friday, Feb. 7.  

Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.

Cassie Loretta Smith

Cassie Loretta Smith is showing work at Butterfly Herbs.

Butterfly Herbs, 232 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-8780: In February: "COMBO," mixed media series by Cassie Loretta Smith. First Friday, Feb. 7. 

City Council Chambers hallway and first and second floors of City Hall: Work by the University of Montana School of Art. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Clyde Coffee

Jacob Garvin, a collage artist out of Bozeman who focuses on cats as a center piece for his art, is showing his work at Clyde Coffee.

Clyde Coffee, 610 S. Higgins Ave., 406-540-4481: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring the work of Jacob Garvin, a collage artist out of Bozeman who focuses on cats as a center piece for his art.  

Golden Hour Glass Co.

Meredith Baird of Golden Hour Glass Co. is showing "Prismatic Plumes" at the CREATE Art Bar this First Friday.

CREATE Art Bar, 140 E. Front St., 830-3941: First Friday, Feb. 7, 4 p.m. featuring "Prismatic Plumes," glasswork by Meredith Baird, Golden Hour Glass Co. 

Julian Weiler

Julian Weiler's exhition, "Aviary," is on view at the Downtown Dance Collective.

Downtown Dance Collective, 121 W. Main St., 360-8763: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-7 p.m. featuring "Aviary," works by Julian Weiler. 

Annette Printz

Danish potter Annette Printz is giving an art talk at Lake Missoula Tea Company on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 6:15 p.m. Her work is on view all month.

Lake Missoula Tea Company, 136 E. Broadway: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring Danish potter Annette Printz.  

ZACC, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Through February: Indigenous Art Market and a Soft Landing gallery show featuring three artists who are refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Moses Bushiri, Luc Mugondozi and Lorenzo Mugondozi. First Friday opening, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m.

