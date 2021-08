First Friday in Missoula: August art openings

335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org : First Friday, Aug. 6: Reception for "Edge of the Abyss: Artists Picturing the Berkeley Pit," and "The Space of Hope: A Collective Response," 5-7 p.m. These two exhibitions are part of "Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss," an international show that gives artists a place to respond to industry and its effects on the environment. MAM exhibiting artist William Carson will perform a sound piece based on water and coal. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Through Aug. 14: "Sean Chandler: The One Defined to Be No One." Through Oct. 15: "Robert Harrison: It Takes a Village." Through Sept. 2: "Pennies from Hell" and "Jerry Rankin: Golden Sunlight." Through Sept. 18: "Edge of the Abyss" and "The Space of Hope: A Collective Response."The museum building is open to a maximum of 25 visitors in the galleries at any given time; visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings, wash hands frequently and remain 6 feet apart. The building is arranged with a "one-way" viewing experience, wherein patrons will take the elevator to the upper floors and use the stairs to descend.Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.