First Friday in Missoula: August art openings

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Main gallery: "Pulling Yellow," works by Aubrey Pongluelert and "between you and me," works by Mickey Haldi. Youth Gallery: "Resilience through Representation," a collaborative show in partnership with HMFM, All Nations Health Center, the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, AmeriCorps Campus Compact, the Citizen Diplomacy Action Fund and local youth artists. Spring Youth Showcase featuring an installation in the style of Yayoi Kusama Blackfoot Communications Gallery: Last Best Print Fest archives and collective works. First Friday opening, Aug. 6, 5-8 p.m. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday noon-4 p.m. Health rules: All ZACC staff will wear masks and ask that customers do as well. They are following all sanitizing and disinfecting best practices as suggested by the CDC, FDA, and local health department. ZACC staff will bring sanitized paint brushes and glazes, and ask people to remain seated as much as possible. They also ask that any out-of-state customers to have self-quarantined for 14 days prior to visiting. No cash. Credit cards only.