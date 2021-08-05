 Skip to main content
First Friday in Missoula: August art openings
4 Ravens Gallery, 216 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery.com. In August "Zach Seligman: At the Forge." Seligman, of Meridian Farm and Forge in the Mission Valley, takes inspiration for his custom sculpture and ornamental ironwork from the surroundings of his home valley, to his late grandmother’s written works celebrating blacksmithing and metal artists, along with industrial and organic styles and textures. First Friday, Aug. 6, open till 8 p.m. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Masks still recommended. Maximum capacity 39. 

Troy Collins

Troy Collins is among the artists displaying at the A. Banks Gallery, which is holding its grand opening on First Friday, Aug. 6., at 131 E. Main St.

A. Banks Gallery, 131 E. Main St.: The gallery, formerly based in Bozeman, is marking its opening in downtown Missoula. From 5-8 p.m. First Friday, Trevor Swanson will be live painting in the AC Hotel, and Troy Collins will be living painting in the new Banks space, which exhibits almost three dozen artists in styles ranging from impressionism to traditional/realist and contemporary. 

Murals for Missoula 3

SPARK! Arts Ignite Learning artist Kate Crouch helped students create this mural for Allez's Murals for Missoula exhibit.

Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: The summer exhibition, "Murals for Missoula," features four local youth organizations: Spark Arts! Missoula, Youth Homes Montana, Missoula Art Museum's Teen Art Project, and Missoula Parks and Recreation. Open 24-7 through the end of September.

Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Featured through August: “Repeated Realities," oils by Eric Jensen. First Friday reception, Aug. 6, 5-8 p.m. Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Health rules: Customers are asked to wear a mask, sanitize hands and practice social distancing. Maximum occupancy of 12 customers. 

Bigfork Art & Cultural Center, 525 Electric Ave., 406-837-6927, bigforkculture.org: Featured through Aug. 7: "Art in the Time of COVID," oil paintings by Marnell Brown and Sunnie LeBlanc. Aug. 13-Sept. 25: "Scene + Unseen: An Interwoven Tale of Art and Science from the Flathead Watershed."   

Lane Chapman

Lane Chapman is showing a solo exhibition, "Stick a Pin in It," at the Clay Studio of Missoula to mark the end of her artist residency. 

The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: Featured in August: "Stick a Pin in It," an exhibition by resident artist and utilitarian potter Lane Chapman. Opening reception, Aug. 6, 5-8 p.m. Hours: 12-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 12-3 p.m. Saturday. 

Eric S. Carlson

Eric S. Carlson is showing work at Cranky Sam's.

Cranky Sam's Public House, 233 W. Main St.: Through Sept. 30: "The Inbetween," a collection of paintings from 2015-2021 by Missoula artist Eric S. Carlson. First Friday reception: Aug. 6, 5-8 p.m.

Open AIR, openairmt.org: Online exhibition CoLab MT+, featuring a collection of works by artists from Montana and beyond. 

Robert Moore 1

Robert Moore works on painting an 8-foot canvas at the Dana Gallery for its annual Paint Out! event.

Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154: 19th annual Plein Air Paint Out! exhibition, featuring works painted on site in July, plus new studio works by participating artists Lori McNee, David Mensing, Caleb Meyer, Anna Moore, Robert Moore, Clay Pape, Sheryl Silberman, Janet Sullivan, Garth Williams, and R. David Wilson. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Health rules: Gallery asks attendees to wear a mask. For more information call or email info@danagallery.com.

Engel and Volkers, 321 N. Higgins Ave., 406-207-1073: First Friday, Aug. 6, 5 p.m., featuring wood carved masks and paintings by Justin Stahl.  

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Frame of Mind is home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Now open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, gallery709.com. Featured in August: Don Mundt's watercolors. First Friday, Aug. 6, 5-9 p.m.

071021-mis-nws-giggle box02 (copy)

Logan Foret, left, and Michael Gardner at their interactive art museum, the Giggle Box.

Giggle Box Interactive Art Museum, Southgate Mall, 880-6774: Visit 25 different themed rooms and installations spanning 18,000 square feet. Hours: Wednesday-Friday, noon-7 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: Outside exhibits are open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday noon-5 p.m. Exhibits include "The Road to Today: 150 Years of Missoula's History." "Looking Like the Enemy: The Internment of the Issei at Fort Missoula." "Fire Call! A History of U.S. Forest Service Back Country Communications." "Montana Votes!" 

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Through Aug. 21: "Deuces Wild" by Mary Knapp and Connie Herberg. Through July 31: "Plein Air Glacier 2021." Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon, seniors only, noon-3 p.m. general public.    

Anne Appleby

Anne Appleby, who lives outside Jefferson City, is sharing a new exhibition, "A Hymn for the Mother," at the Missoula Art Museum.
Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: First Friday, Aug. 6: Reception for "Edge of the Abyss: Artists Picturing the Berkeley Pit," and "The Space of Hope: A Collective Response," 5-7 p.m. These two exhibitions are part of "Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss," an international show that gives artists a place to respond to industry and its effects on the environment. MAM exhibiting artist William Carson will perform a sound piece based on water and coal. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Through Aug. 14: "Sean Chandler: The One Defined to Be No One." Through Oct. 15: "Robert Harrison: It Takes a Village." Through Sept. 2: "Pennies from Hell" and "Jerry Rankin: Golden Sunlight." Through Sept. 18: "Edge of the Abyss" and "The Space of Hope: A Collective Response." Health rules: The museum building is open to a maximum of 25 visitors in the galleries at any given time; visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings, wash hands frequently and remain 6 feet apart. The building is arranged with a "one-way" viewing experience, wherein patrons will take the elevator to the upper floors and use the stairs to descend. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
'Movement'

The Montana Museum of Art and Culture is exhibiting “Movement: Graphics and the Olympic Games” in the Paxon Gallery. Above: A poster for the 1968 games by Eduardo Terrazas, Pedro Ramirez Vazquez and Lance Wyman.
Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through Aug. 28: "Movement: Graphics and the Olympic Games." Through Aug. 28 in the Paxson Gallery: "Richard S. Buswell: 50 Years of Photography." Call 243-2522. Health rules: Masks recommended or provided for those without them. Groups limited to 10. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m.
Wildflower Wolf by Kendahl Jan Jubb

Wildflower Wolf by Kendahl Jan Jubb

Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. In August: new watercolor paintings by Kendahl Jan Jubb, acrylic paintings of downtown Missoula by M. Scott Miller, wood fired ceramics by Richard Smith, oil and pastel paintings from Arthur Herring and watercolors by James K. Hoffmann. First Friday, Aug. 6, 5-8 p.m. with original rock music by The Pescaderos on the balcony. Health rules: Hand sanitizer and gloves are provided and visitors are requested to wear a face mask (not provided). Occupancy is limited to 15 people, with no more than eight in any of the three rooms of the gallery. There is a sizable lobby outside the gallery. Online curbside and free home delivery is available in western Montana. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jennifer Combe

University of Montana art professor Jennifer Combe has a solo exhibition, "Distilled," at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in Great Falls through September.
Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, 1400 First Ave. N., Great Falls, 406-727-8255, the-square.org: Through Sept. 16: "Distilled," nonobjective abstract paintings by Jennifer Combe, associate professor of art at the University of Montana. Normal hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday noon-5 p.m. 
Pure West

Vintage art on display at PureWest Real Estate
PureWest Real Estate, 101 Railroad St. W., 406-541-4000: First Friday, Aug. 6, 5-8 p.m. featuring vintage pieces from The Cellar Door. Refreshments available. 
072321-mis-ent-adrian arleo01-cover

Ceramic sculptor Adrian Arleo with pieces of her "Dog Days" exhibition at the Radius Gallery in downtown Missoula.

Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through Sept. 4: "Dog Days," ceramic sculptures by Adrian Arleo. Through Sept. 11: "Alchemy," featuring glasswork by Richard M. Parrish of Bozeman, ceramics by Brad Schwieger of Ohio, and metalwork by David Secrest of Somers. Normal hours: Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. First and last hours reserved for those who want the gallery to themselves. Also by appointment. 

Relic, 120 N. Higgins, second floor: Featuring antiques, fine art and curious objects. Open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Wednesday by appointment only. Go to 120nhiggins.com/relic for more information.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio

Wildfire Ceramic Studio's "Interconnectivity."

Wildfire Ceramic Studio, 2502 Murphy Unit A: Through Aug. 26: "Interconnectivity," a juried show that invited artists who use illustration and nature. Juried by Lane Chapman. First Friday opening, 5-9 p.m. 

Kim Foiles

Kim Foiles' "Embrace Your Weird" is on display as part of the Last Best PrintFest at the Zootown Arts Community Center.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Main gallery: "Pulling Yellow," works by Aubrey Pongluelert and "between you and me," works by Mickey Haldi. Youth Gallery: "Resilience through Representation," a collaborative show in partnership with HMFM, All Nations Health Center, the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, AmeriCorps Campus Compact, the Citizen Diplomacy Action Fund and local youth artists. Spring Youth Showcase featuring an installation in the style of Yayoi Kusama  Blackfoot Communications Gallery: Last Best Print Fest archives and collective works. First Friday opening, Aug. 6, 5-8 p.m. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday noon-4 p.m. Health rules: All ZACC staff will wear masks and ask that customers do as well. They are following all sanitizing and disinfecting best practices as suggested by the CDC, FDA, and local health department. ZACC staff will bring sanitized paint brushes and glazes, and ask people to remain seated as much as possible. They also ask that any out-of-state customers to have self-quarantined for 14 days prior to visiting. No cash. Credit cards only.

