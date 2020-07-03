July First Friday museums, galleries and art on view

While many Missoula galleries and shops are deciding to do Second Friday openings this month due to the July 4 holiday, there is still plenty of art to check out. Here are some of the current exhibitions on display.
Museums
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: Featured exhibits: "Fire Call!" featuring the technologies the U.S. Forest Service deployed over the years to communicate to and from the nation's mountainous backcountry, "The Road to Today: 250 Years of Missoula's History," "No Enemy Movement Observed: The Vietnam War Through the Eyes of a Frenchtown Marine," and "Leiser's Footsteps," an exhibit covering the history of Missoula's original Jewish citizens and their contribution to Missoula's growth and culture. Hours: Open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, noon-4 p.m. 10 a.m.-noon reserved for vulnerable populations. Health rules: Wear a mask, respect physical distancing practices.
Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tour of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m
Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Featured through Aug. 1: "Intertwined with Living Waters: the Art of Linda Glover Gooch." Through Sept. 12: "Travel Through Nature: Northwestern Montana Nature Photographers." Temporary hours Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon, seniors only; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon.
Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Featured: Student curated exhibition "Art Under Pressure: Function and Form in Prints from the MMAC Collection." Through Aug. 29: "Monte Dolack: The Artist's Nature" in the PARTV Center, UM. Call 243-2522. Health rules: Masks required or provided for those without them. Groups limited to 10. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m.
Galleries
4 Ravens Gallery, 248 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery.com: "Birds, Bears and Bees," a series of oil paintings by Montana native Kat Houseman. The exhibition celebrates three of her favorite subjects in her signature portrait-like composition on full-size canvases and miniatures. Online services: The website has a selection of jewelry and coffee mugs with more being added. Special options available for curbside delivery. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m., by appointment with limited people allowed in the gallery. Health rules: Limiting gallery access to enable easier social distancing. Masks required for customers and staff. Touching of art is discouraged, but any pieces that are handled will be isolated for disinfecting before replace it in the gallery.
Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: Open to public, 24/7 street access. Current exhibition: Grand opening June 5, "See the Light," mural installation of James G. Todd's "Jazz Icons". Allez offers a public-access venue to promote the globally emerging art form of mural art with an innovative lighted alley-wall mounting system to offset muralistic art panels against a traditional brick narrative. Allez’s programming of fine arts in an urban alleyway setting of Missoula downtown sows more seeds of imagination and creation; fostering inclusion and ownership that leads to individual happiness and a thriving community. Health rules: Allez had not originally planned to begin exhibits until the fall, but the pandemic alerted us to the sudden depletion of the arts in our community. Because of this, they decided to premier earlier to give a little light back to Missoula. Viewers do not need to enter an indoor environment and can adequately socially distance from each other.
Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Featured in July: "Familiar Landscapes," new work by James Weikert. Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Health rules: Customers are asked to wear a mask, sanitize hands and practice social distancing. Maximum occupancy of 12 customers.
The Clay Studio, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: Featured July 10-31: Christine Gronneberg Resident Exhibit. Hours: By appointment only through June 19, after June 19 12-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment. Closed July 3 and 4. Health rules: Students, members and visitors are asked to wear masks while on premises. The capacity in the gallery will be limited and hand sanitizer will be available. Ask attendants for help with artwork. Classes: These will resume in July with reduced attendance to permit adequate social distancing, upgraded hand-washing access. Watch for announcements on or before June 12.
Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154: Through July 10: First annual Online Art Auction. Visit danagallery.com. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Taking appointments for private gallery visit and basement tour. Health rules: Galley is proceeding with cautious hygiene and sanitation efforts and staff will be wearing masks or protective gear when assisting customers. Individual customers to enter at their own comfort during this period of time. Hand sanitizer is available for visitors, and there are markings 6 feet from the desk where the staff processes sales. The gallery will not exceed over 50 people visiting at one time.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Second Friday reception, July 10, 5:30-8 p.m. featuring the Second Annual Juried Art Expo with artists Amanda Bielby, Kaley Burke, Bill Delwiche, Zoe Holmes, Lynette Kelly, Ivette Kjelsrud, Marvin Pauls, Lindy Racine, Jamie Shinnaberry, Heather Taylor, Keith VanDePol, Alissa Wynne, Randy Zielinski. Frame of mind is home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Now open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com. Featuring "Art on a Summer Evening" an open house exhibit of all the great local artists in Missoula like Nancy Erickson, George Gogas, Barbara Morrison, and many others, but mainly featuring the SALTMINE Art Group consisting of Bev Beck Glueckert, Stephen Glueckert, Peter Keefer, Cathryn Mallory, Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli, and Karen Rice. First Friday July 3, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. Featured: “Welcome Back," featuring new work by Kendahl Jan Jubb, MScott Miller, Arthur Herring and Richard Smith. Open First Friday, July 3, with recommendations from local health authorities. Online, curbside and free home delivery in Western Montana. Health rules: Hand sanitizer and gloves are provided and visitors are requested to wear a face mask (not provided). Occupancy is limited to 15 people, with no more than eight in any of the three rooms of the gallery. There is a sizable lobby outside the gallery. Online curbside and free home delivery is available in western Montana. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through July 25: 'i carry your heart," works by Ric Gendron, Gabriel Kulka and Mel McCuddin. Hours: Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. First and last hours reserved for those who want the gallery to themselves. Also by appointment. Health rules: Up to four visitors sharing a biosphere can visit the three gallery rooms. Bring a mask; stay 6 feet from those not in your group; hand sanitizer available; we’ll allow one group per group. Visitors should be mindful of the stairwell. Notify desk attendant before going up and ring bell before coming down to get the “all clear” signal. Online shop available for its current exhibitions and represented artists, and they are open by appointment.
Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Opening July 10, 5-8 p.m.: "Architectural Impressions//How We Experience the Built Environment."
Also happening during the opening:
● The PECHA KUCHA PANEL — a presentation with Rafael Chacon speaking on Daphne Bugbee Jones in Missoula, Author Randall Lecocq speaking on Frank Lloyd Wright in Montana, and Chris Haskell on the Missoula Shade Structures — will be uploaded onto the ZACC's YouTube Channel on the afternoon of July 10: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOnxho9v75OZvCJKk0mX_pQ, and will play on a loop in the Main Gallery during the gallery opening.
● VR GOGGLES — We’ll have instructions on how to make your own cardboard VR Goggles to use with a cell phone to view architectural models! Available online and at the ZACC.
Services: The Paint Your Own Pottery studio and shop, where customers can paint ceramics that will be fired by the staff, or buy art from the shop. Take-home pottery kits all are available. The ZACC's new play area, community art supply closet and Show Room are still closed until further notice. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday noon-4 p.m. Health rules: All ZACC staff will wear masks and ask that customers do as well. They are following all sanitizing and disinfecting best practices as suggested by the CDC, FDA, and local health department. ZACC staff will bring sanitized paint brushes and glazes, and ask people to remain seated as much as possible. They also ask that any out-of-state customers to have self-quarantined for 14 days prior to visiting. No cash. Credit cards only.
Art on view
Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Dining room is open for socially distanced service. On view: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.
Butterfly Herbs, 232 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-8780: Featured in June: "Under the Bigtop: Circus Paintings" by Beata, Lauris and Brandon Reintjes. First Friday, June 5. Brandon Reintjes, the senior curator at the Missoula Art Museum, created these paintings with his twin children, Beata and Lauris. They started in 2019, after one of them had a dream where they all made circus paintings together. Next, they made a list of themes and approached the pieces collaboratively. One person might make the initial outline, another the colors, and the third would add words.
Liquid Planet, 121 W. Broadway, 541-4541: On view through Aug. 5: works by Nancy Seiler and Susan Fletcher.
